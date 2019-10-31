October 31, 2019

Video: SMOS 10 years in orbit

by European Space Agency

The ESA's Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity (SMOS) satellite has been in orbit for a decade. This remarkable satellite has not only exceeded its planned life in orbit, but also surpassed its original scientific goals. It was designed to deliver data on soil moisture and ocean salinity which are both crucial components of Earth's water cycle.

By consistently mapping these variables, SMOS is not only advancing our understanding of the and the exchange processes between Earth's surface and the atmosphere, but is also helping to improve weather forecasts and contributing to climate research as well as contributing to a growing number of practical everyday applications.

Credit: ESA

