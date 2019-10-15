October 15, 2019

Soil on moon and Mars likely to support crops

by De Gruyter

moon landing
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands have produced crops in Mars and Moon soil simulant developed by NASA. The research supports the idea that it would not only be possible to grow food on Mars and the Moon to feed future settlers, but also to obtain viable seed from crops grown there.

Wieger Wamelink and his colleagues at Wageningen University & Research, cultivated ten different crops: garden cress, rocket, tomato, radish, rye, quinoa, spinach, chives, peas and leek. The researchers simulated the properties of Lunar and Martian regolith and "normal" (potting soil from Earth) as a control.

Nine of the ten sown grew well and edible parts were harvested from them. Spinach was the exception. Total biomass production per tray was the highest for the Earth control and Mars soil simulant that differed significantly from Moon soil simulant. The seeds produced by three species (radish, rye and garden cress) were tested successfully for germination.

The article, "Crop growth and viability of seeds on Mars and Moon soil simulants", by Wieger Wamelink and colleagues has been published in De Gruyter's open access journal, Open Agriculture.

"We were thrilled when we saw the first tomatoes ever grown on Mars soil simulant turning red. It meant that the next step towards a sustainable closed agricultural ecosystem had been taken," said Wieger Wamelink.

Explore further

First tomatoes and peas harvested on Mars and moon soil simulant
More information: G.W.W. Wamelink et al, Crop growth and viability of seeds on Mars and Moon soil simulants, Open Agriculture (2019). DOI: 10.1515/opag-2019-0051
Provided by De Gruyter
Citation: Soil on moon and Mars likely to support crops (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-soil-moon-mars-crops.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question on Galactic Rotation curves in Milky Way

2 hours ago

Why does the Andromeda galaxy appear so tiny from our perspective?

2 hours ago

Matter-Antimatter black hole collision

2 hours ago

Heating/cooling moon tunnels, why and how?

4 hours ago

Anyone here in the CA blackout area that has enjoyed dark skies?

6 hours ago

Are the red dots in the Whirlpool Galaxy individual red supergiants?

Oct 14, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration