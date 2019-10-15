October 15, 2019

Increase in online hate speech leads to more crimes against minorities

by Cardiff University

Increase in online hate speech leads to more crimes against minorities
UK anti-black and anti-Muslim hate speech on Twitter around the Brexit vote. Credit: The British Journal of Criminology

An increase in hate speech on social media leads to more crimes against minorities in the physical world, a study shows.

Academics from Cardiff University's HateLab project collected Twitter and police recorded from London over an eight-month period to analyze whether a significant association existed.

Their results show that as the number of "hate tweets"—those deemed to be antagonistic in terms of race, ethnicity or religion—made from one location increased, so did the number of racially and religiously aggravated crimes—which included violence, harassment and criminal damage.

Researchers add that an algorithm based on their methods could help police predict and prevent spikes in crimes against minorities by allocating more resources to specific areas.

Director of HateLab Professor Matthew Williams said: "This is the first UK study to demonstrate a consistent link between Twitter hate speech targeting race and religion and racially and religiously aggravated offenses that happen offline.

"Previous research has already established that major events can act as triggers for hate acts. But our analysis confirms this association is present even in the absence of such events.

"The research shows that online hate victimization is part of a wider process of harm that can begin on and then migrate to the physical world."

Computer scientists developed to find 294,361 "hateful" Twitter posts during an eight-month period between August 2013 and August 2014. A total of 6,572 racially and religiously aggravated crimes were also filtered out of police data.

These figures, along with , were then placed into one of 4,720 geographical areas within London to allow researchers to pinpoint trends.

Professor Williams, who is based in the School of Social Sciences, added: "Until recently, the seriousness of online hate speech has not been fully recognized. These statistics prove that activities which unfold in the virtual world should not be ignored.

"The data used in this study were collected at a time before the social media giants introduced strict hate speech policies. But rather than disappear, we would expect hate to be displaced to more underground platforms. In time, our data science solutions will allow us to follow the hate wherever it goes."

HateLab is a global hub for data and insight into and . Using data science methods, including ethical forms of AI, the initiative was set up to measure and counter the problem of hate both online and offline.

The Online Hate Speech Dashboard has been developed by academics with policy partners to pre-empt outbreaks of hate crime on the streets.

Explore further

New technology to monitor anti-Polish hate online
More information: Matthew L Williams et al. Corrigendum to: Hate in the Machine: Anti-Black and Anti-Muslim Social Media Posts as Predictors of Offline Racially and Religiously Aggravated Crime, The British Journal of Criminology (2019). DOI: 10.1093/bjc/azz064
Provided by Cardiff University
Citation: Increase in online hate speech leads to more crimes against minorities (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-online-speech-crimes-minorities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration