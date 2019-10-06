October 6, 2019

Israeli archaeologists claim to discover ancient city

by Ami Bentov

Archeologists work at a large, 5,000-year-old city in northern Israel.

Israel's Antiquities Authority on Sunday said that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts' understanding of the period.

Calling it a "cosmopolitan and planned ," the authority said the early Bronze Age settlement covered 65 hectares (160 acres) and was home to about 6,000 people.

"In this city, we have a planned settlement with a whole net of streets and alleys and squares, and drainage installations, storage installation," said Yitzhak Paz, a director of excavation on behalf of the authority.

The city was discovered during preparations for a highway interchange project near Harish, a town some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

Researchers said the discovery "dramatically changes" their understanding of the period—a time in which a rural, agrarian society was beginning to establish urban sites. They said that residents made their living from agriculture and traded with other regions and kingdoms.

Among the discoveries was an unusual ritual temple, burnt animal bones—evidence of sacrificial offerings—and a figurine of a human head. There also were millions of pottery fragments, and stone vessels.

"The remains of residential buildings, diverse facilities and the are an indication of the organized society and the that existed at the time," the researchers said.

    An archeologists shows a figurine found at a large, 5,000-year-old city in northern Israel.
    A general view of a large, 5,000-year-old city in northern Israel.
    Archeologists work at a large, 5,000-year-old city in northern Israel. Israel's Antiquities Authority said Sunday the ancient city was discovered during preparations for a new highway interchange near Harish, a town roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

The Antiquities Authority said that during the dig, archaeologists also found evidence of an earlier settlement dating back 7,000 years underneath the city's houses.

It said that two nearby springs likely drew people to the area.

User comments

TheGhostofOtto1923
10 hours ago
City? Where I'm from we call that a 7-eleven.
Pooua
8 hours ago
What was the name of this city? Do any ancient documents mention it? As we all know, unless contemporary historians mentioned it, it did not exist.
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
7 hours ago
What was the name of this city? Do any ancient documents mention it? As we all know, unless contemporary historians mentioned it, it did not exist.


I'm not sure if you are ironic or if you respond to the troll (which I have blocked), but the city existed and seems nameless. The earliest writing is 4.7-4.5 kyrs old, in Sumeria. "From the 26th century BC, this script was adapted to the Akkadian language, and from there to others, such as Hurrian and Hittite." [ https://en.wikipe...m_script ]
Bart_A
4 hours ago
Funny that Torb responds to one "troll" and ignores another "troll".

The name of the current town that this is near is Ein Asur, or En Asur, or Ein Asawir, depending on if you are Jewish or Arab and your preference for romanization.

It is likely on of the metropolises that existed when Joshua led the ancient Israelites back to their homeland, and whom God commanded to wipe out entirely, especially the places and objects used in idol worship.
Anonym464266
4 hours ago
rrwillsj
3 hours ago
as it was most likely
the {mysterions?}
were still at the proto-god-king stage
before the influences/conquests from Egypt &the Mesopotamians

being such a well-organized planned city-state, maybe they were illiterate
or maybe they used a system od recording we do not yet recognize?

the most likely place to search for clues is under the temples

as organized as they were?
i'd bet they were numerate

not just harvest share-cropping
& other early forms of taxation
but, if any records are still existent to be found?

the archeologists may find maps
for planning the urban area, the roadways, water & sewers
maybe for assigning the surrounding croplands & grazing lands

i.e, an early form of geometry & cartography & perhaps even seasonal astronomy?

which crops & cattle & goods went to the god-king & bloodkin,
temples & ranking priests of the hood, rank officials

maybe records for supplying public work's conscripts?

bart, what evidence is there alleged Judean's conquest?
Bart_A
3 hours ago
Wills, I personally have been to Israel many times, and visited many archaeological sites. In one of the last trips, a local Israeli Jew took me to several news sites. He asked me beforehand "please bring your Bible along". I did, and as we visited sites he said, "OK, now open to this passage", and explained in detail how the modern excavation exactly fits what is written in the Bible. So cool! Wills, the evidence is abundant. I hope you can also personally verify the amazing stories of the Bible.
rrwillsj
1 hour ago
bart, you are confusing the specific site, described in this article
with settlements thousands of years later
relying on propaganda written thousands of years afterwards

again, what evidence do you have?
to prove there was an "Out of Egypt, Judean invasion & conquest of these continuously disputed lands?

the site in this article seems to have been a ghost-town, uninhabited, forgotten
for centuries, maybe longer
before the first scribe, fluent in early-Hebrew showed up

it would be interesting
if remains from 5,000 years ago are found
to provide DNA samples
to be compared with Modern
& intervening populations

i guess i could put in a claim for Karelia?
as an ancestral homeland...

however, i'm pretty sure
the Russian Army would dispute my proprietary claim
