October 17, 2019

Is healthcare the new 'manufacturing' when it comes to good jobs?

by University of Minnesota

Is health care the new “manufacturing” when it comes to good jobs?
Credit: SDI Productions

A new study from the University of Minnesota and Villanova University examined "good jobs" (i.e., decent wages, access to health benefits, regular hours and job security) for low- and middle-skill workers across industries, with a focus on health care sector jobs, which are on the rise and female-dominated, and manufacturing jobs, which are on the decline and male-dominated.

Study results recently published in the journal Social Science Research found there were trade-offs—job security vs. , for example, among different jobs—and definite gender differences across employment sectors for low- and middle-skill workers.

Among the findings:

  • gender segregation by occupation and industry creates unequal access to different forms of job quality for low- and middle-skill women and men;
  • the is the largest employer of women without a college degree with more than 25% of low- and middle-skill women working in the sector;
  • although working class women earn lower wages in health care compared to men in male-dominated industries, the health care sector compared to other service-sector options provides better job quality and stability;
  • when women are able to access work in manufacturing and construction industries, their predicted wages are only slightly higher than wages in the health care sector, indicating that women do not benefit to the same degree as men in male-dominated occupations;
  • jobs in the health care industry are not "good jobs" for low- and middle-skill men in terms of wages, but health care jobs can provide greater and a higher probability of employer-based health insurance;
  • working class men may increasingly face a choice between higher wages available in manufacturing and construction or greater job stability in the health care sector.

Given the continued decline in blue-collar, male-dominated industries, the health care sector may increasingly replace manufacturing as a source of steady and reliable work for working class families. However, family income could suffer.

"Health care jobs are the new working-class jobs," said Janette Dill, an associate professor in the School of Public Health and author of the study. "Manufacturing jobs are on the decline, and we need to figure out how we are going to improve the lives and jobs of health care workers without a college degree. The well-being of working-class families depends on it."

Explore further

For men in pink-collar jobs, a tradeoff: Lower pay, more job security
More information: Janette Dill et al. Is healthcare the new manufacturing?: Industry, gender, and "good jobs" for low- and middle-skill workers, Social Science Research (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.ssresearch.2019.102350
Journal information: Social Science Research

Provided by University of Minnesota
Citation: Is healthcare the new 'manufacturing' when it comes to good jobs? (2019, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-healthcare-good-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration