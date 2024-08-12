Social Science Research publishes papers devoted to quantitative social science research and methodology. The journal features articles that illustrate the use of quantitative methods in the empirical solution of substantive problems, and emphasizes those concerned with issues or methods that cut across traditional disciplinary lines. Special attention is given to methods that have been used by only one particular social science discipline, but that may have application to a broader range of areas.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/social-science-research/ Impact factor 1.273 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA