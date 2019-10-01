October 1, 2019

Can a donor voucher program broaden representation in local campaign financing?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

election
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study investigated the effectiveness of Seattle, WA's Democracy Voucher program in expanding participation from marginalized communities in a local election, where voters were each given four, twenty-five-dollar vouchers to assign to the local candidates of their choice. The results, lessons learned, and implications of this fascinating study are published in Election Law Journal.

The article entitled "Diversifying the Donor Pool: How Did Seattle's Democracy Voucher Program Reshape Participation in Municipal Campaign Finance?" was coauthored by Jennifer Heerwig, Stony Brook University, NY, and Brian McCabe, Georgetown University, Washington, DC. The results indicate that the Democracy Voucher program moved the pool in a more representative direction and created a more egalitarian system. The researchers assess the representativeness both from a demographic and a geographic perspective.

Among the findings were that voucher users were less likely to be high-income and more likely to come from poor neighborhoods when compared to cash contributions. They were also more likely to be older. There was little difference in the racial make-up of the voucher users compared to cash donors.

Election Law Journal Editor-in-Chief David Canon, University of Wisconsin, states: "This study is a great example of the policy-relevant research that is the focus of our journal. As policymakers try to find tools to provide more egalitarian participation in campaign finance, they will want to consult this study."

Explore further

Study finds private school vouchers boost the English scores of poor children in Delhi
More information: Brian J. McCabe et al, Diversifying the Donor Pool: How Did Seattle's Democracy Voucher Program Reshape Participation in Municipal Campaign Finance?, Election Law Journal: Rules, Politics, and Policy (2019). DOI: 10.1089/elj.2018.0534
Journal information: Election Law Journal

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
Citation: Can a donor voucher program broaden representation in local campaign financing? (2019, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-donor-voucher-broaden-representation-local.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

rhugh1066
1 hour ago
...moved the donor pool in a more representative direction... I'm guessing is their way of saying in a more Democratic Party direction. Was it tax dollars they gave away? If so, isn't this just vote buying with taxpayers' money? This needs a Supreme Court review, it sure does seem to be legalized theft by the left.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration