October 4, 2019

A catalog of DNA replication proteins

by Leigh MacMillan, Vanderbilt University

DNA
DNA, which has a double-helix structure, can have many genetic mutations and variations. Credit: NIH

Maintenance of genome integrity—and prevention of diseases such as cancer—requires complete and faithful replication of the genome every cell division cycle.

To fully understand how genome integrity is maintained, David Cortez, Ph.D., and colleagues have generated a "catalog" of the proteins present at sites of DNA duplication (replication forks) and chromatin packaging of newly synthesized DNA.

The used a method they developed called iPOND (isolation of proteins on nascent DNA) combined with quantitative mass spectrometry in multiple to identify 593 proteins that are enriched at replication forks and nascent chromatin. Using loss-of-function and a review of existing studies, they found that 85% of the proteins had activities consistent with a function in DNA and chromatin replication or replication stress responses.

They demonstrated the value of their catalog by identifying a role for BET family proteins in controlling DNA replication. The resource was published in the Sept. 24 issue of Cell Reports.

More information: Sarah R. Wessel et al. Functional Analysis of the Replication Fork Proteome Identifies BET Proteins as PCNA Regulators, Cell Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2019.08.051
Journal information: Cell Reports

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: A catalog of DNA replication proteins (2019, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-dna-replication-proteins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
