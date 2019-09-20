September 20, 2019

Viral marketing: Message quality, trust, and consumer who share on social media

by David Bradley, Inderscience

messaging
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Writing in the International Journal of Technology Marketing, Georgios Tsekouropoulos of the Hellenic Open University, in Patra, Greece, discusses the notion of viral advertising. Specifically, he addresses the relationship between message quality, trust, and consumer intention to share content on social media.

His survey of consumers with a penchant for showed that perceived sender , perceived advertiser trust, message quality and attitude toward sharing electronic content are not significantly related to a viewer's intention to share viral advertising messages. Conversely, the frequency with which viral advertising messages are shared is affected by those very same factors. Marketers are keen to know how to make their advertising messages "go viral," it being the fastest "word-of-mouth" marketing we know.

The key message from the research for those hoping to spread the word quickly, effectively, and widely is that "a can transform his and take advantage from the benefits of viral marketing by producing high-quality messages which in combination with actions that can increase the trust of the consumer on the company itself, can transform those consumers into the best representatives of the company and make them part of the marketing communication process."

More information: Georgios Tsekouropoulos. Viral advertising: message quality, trust and consumers intention to share the content in social media, International Journal of Technology Marketing (2019). DOI: 10.1504/IJTMKT.2019.102244
Provided by Inderscience
