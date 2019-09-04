September 4, 2019

Mathematical model provides new support for environmental taxes

by Public Library of Science

environmental
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new mathematical model provides support for environmental taxation, such as carbon taxes, as an effective strategy to promote environmentally friendly practices without slowing economic growth. Xinghua Fan and colleagues at Jiangsu University, China, publish their model and findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on September 4, 2019.

A worldwide "green development" movement calls for reducing pollution and increasing resource utilization efficiency without hindering economic expansion. Many governments have proposed or imposed environmental taxes, such as taxes on , to promote environmentally friendly economic practices. However, few studies have rigorously quantified the effects of environmental taxes on the interconnected factors involved in green development.

To help clarify the impact of environmental taxation, Fan and colleagues developed and validated a that reflects the closely integrated relationships between environmental taxes, , pollution emissions, and utilization of resources, such as water and fossil fuels. Then they applied the model to real-world data in order to analyze the effects of environmental taxes on green development in China.

The analysis suggests that environmental taxes can indeed help to stimulate economic growth, decrease emissions, and improve resource utilization. The researchers explored several different scenarios, finding that the beneficial effects of an environmental tax are enhanced by advanced technology, elevated consumer awareness, and—especially—firm government control.

The authors suggest that their model could be applied to explore the effects of environmental taxes in other countries beyond China. Researchers may also seek to modify the model for application to or economic sectors, as opposed to countries or regions. The model could potentially be improved by identification and incorporation of more sophisticated mathematical relationships between the various green development factors.

Explore further

Global carbon tax may be more feasible than previously thought
More information: Fan X, Li X, Yin J (2019) Impact of environmental tax on green development: A nonlinear dynamical system analysis. PLoS ONE 14(9): e0221264. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221264
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Mathematical model provides new support for environmental taxes (2019, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-mathematical-environmental-taxes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

22 hours ago

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

Sep 03, 2019

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 02, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Aug 31, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration