September 3, 2019

Major Hurricane Juliette's emerging eye spotted in NASA satellite imagery

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Major Hurricane Juliette's emerging eye spotted in NASA satellite imagery
On Sept. 2, 2019 at 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 UTC) the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Hurricane Juliette in the Eastern Pacific Ocean as its eye began to show. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Eastern Pacific Ocean and provided an image of Hurricane Juliette as its eye began to emerge. Juliette has grown into a major hurricane, about 450 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

Juliette developed on Sunday, Sept 1 around 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) as a tropical storm. By 5 p.m. EDT on Sept. 2, the storm had strengthened into a hurricane.

On Sept. 2, 2019 at 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Hurricane Juliette that revealed its emerging eye around a thick tight circle of powerful thunderstorms. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and -force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

NASA researches hurricanes to better understand their behavior, and provides data to forecasters at NOAA's NHC or National Hurricane Center to assist in their forecasting.

On Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), NOAA's National Hurricane Center said the eye of Hurricane Juliette was located near latitude 18.4 degrees north and longitude 115.0 degrees west. That's about 455 miles (730 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Juliette is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 kph), and a northwest to west-northwest motion is expected through Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 mph (205 kph) with higher gusts. Juliette is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 millibars based on satellite estimates and data from the Mexican Navy station on Clarion Island.

NHC said. "Some strengthening is possible today, with weakening forecast to begin by late Wednesday and continuing through Friday."

Explore further

Barbara now a major hurricane on NASA satellite imagery
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Major Hurricane Juliette's emerging eye spotted in NASA satellite imagery (2019, September 3) retrieved 3 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-major-hurricane-juliette-emerging-eye.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

8 hours ago

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 02, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Aug 31, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration