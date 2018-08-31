GPM finds heavy rain rings category 3 Hurricane Olivia's Eye

September 6, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's GPM finds heavy rain rings category 3 Hurricane Olivia's Eye
On Sept. 6, 2018 at 6:31 a.m. EDT (1031 UTC) the GPM core satellite provided an analysis of rainfall rates occurring in Hurricane Olivia. Strongest rainfall was occurring around the eye at a rate of 1.5 inches (38 mm) per hour (pink). The GPM data was overlaid on infrared cloud imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL/NOAA

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM satellite passed over Hurricane Olivia and found heaviest rain in a tight ring around the eye.

On Sept. 6 at 6:31 a.m. EDT (1031 UTC) the GPM core satellite provided an analysis of rates occurring in Hurricane Olivia. GPM found that heaviest rainfall rates were occurring around the eye at a rate of 1.5 inches (38 mm) per hour. Because the storm is compact, that area of was also compact. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Sept. 6, the National Hurricane Center or NHC noted the center of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 18.2 degrees north and longitude 126.5 degrees west. That's about 1,125 miles (1,805 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

Olivia is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 kph), and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A gradual turn toward the west is expected over the weekend of Sept. 8 and 9.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 kph) with higher gusts. Olivia is a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible today. After that, a gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin tonight or Friday.

