September 13, 2019

New report takes in-depth look at three factors contributing to sea level rise along the U.S. East Coast

by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Credit: iStock

Sea levels in many areas across the global ocean are rising. Since the turn of the 20th century, the seas have risen between six and eight inches globally.

A new report from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) discusses some of the science of rise and highlights three key processes that contribute to the phenomenon. Produced in conjunction with climate science expert Dr. Christopher Piecuch, the report also describes some of the research being conducted to better understand how and why sea levels are rising, so that we can more confidently predict future changes.

A PDF download of the free report can be downloaded from WHOI website.

