The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, nonprofit research and higher education facility dedicated to the study of all aspects of marine science and engineering and to the education of marine researchers. Established in 1930, it is the largest independent oceanographic research institution in the U.S., with staff and students numbering about 1,000. The Institution is organized into five departments, four interdisciplinary institutes—ocean life, coastal ocean, ocean and climate change, deep ocean exploration—the Cooperative Institute for Climate and Ocean Research, and a marine policy center.

Address
Woods Hole, Barnstable County, United States of America
Website
http://www.whoi.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woods_Hole_Oceanographic_Institution

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

