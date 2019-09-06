September 6, 2019

New hair follicles can corral skin cancer

by Bill Hathaway, Yale University

New hair follicles can corral skin cancer
Even in the presence of cancer causing mutation HRAS, hair follicles regenerate and suppress mutant cells to restore their normal shape. Credit: Yale University

The same genetic mutations that can trigger cancer in some tissues are relatively harmless in others. A new Yale study has identified an unlikely source of protection against some forms of skin cancer—hair follicle regeneration.

The regeneration of hair follicles protects against even in the presence of the well-known cancer-causing mutation HRAS, which is associated with 30% of all cancers, the authors report Sept. 5 in the Journal of Cell Biology.

"Hair follicles have a uniquely enhanced ability to contain mutant cells,"' said Yale's Cristiana Pineda, lead author of the study and researcher in the lab of Valentina Greco, professor of genetics and the study's senior author.

The researchers introduced HRAS mutations into the hair follicles of mice and tracked them over time using live-imaging. The hair follicles remained highly resistant to tumor growth even when faced with challenges such as advanced age, injury, or the introduction of secondary mutations.

The mutant cells still proliferated and were actively signaling, but also triggered enhanced regeneration of the hair follicles, which in turn contained the mutant cells. Normally, age, excessive sun exposure, or immune system deficits are that can lead to skin cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma, Pineda explained. Enhanced regeneration, however, is one mechanism the follicle can employ to suppress aberrant growth in the face of these additional challenges.

Understanding the protective effects of hair follicles might also aid in developing new strategies in combating cancer in other tissues with high regenerative capacities, said the scientists.

"The emerges as a paradigm for principles that could be applied to other organs that do not rely on the immune system for the tolerance of ," the authors explained.

Explore further

Synthetic sandalwood found to prolong human hair growth
More information: Cristiana M. Pineda et al. Hair follicle regeneration suppresses Ras-driven oncogenic growth, The Journal of Cell Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.201907178
Journal information: Journal of Cell Biology

Provided by Yale University
Citation: New hair follicles can corral skin cancer (2019, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-hair-follicles-corral-skin-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 05, 2019

Dog Brains have been Modified by Recent human Selection

Sep 04, 2019

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism?!

Sep 03, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 02, 2019

low level hand held lazer therapy for hair works?

Sep 02, 2019

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 31, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration