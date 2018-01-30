Practical hair regeneration technology

February 2, 2018, Yokohama National University
Practical hair regeneration technology
Culture vessel for the mass preparation of hair follicle germs (above). Generated hairs on the back of a mouse (below). Credit: Yokohama National University

Researchers have developed a method for the mass preparation of cellular aggregates, also known as hair follicle germs (HFGs), that may lead to a new treatment for hair loss.

Although hair loss is not life-threatening, it troubles a substantial number of individuals all over the world, particularly in aging societies. Hair regenerative medicine has emerged to combat the problem. The therapy involves regenerating hair follicles, the tiny organs that grow and sustain hair. One of the more challenging obstacles to hair regenerative medicine is the preparation of germs, the reproductive source of hair follicles, on a large scale.

The paper, published in the journal Biomaterials, reports the successful preparation of up to 5000 HFGs simultaneously, and reports new hair growth from the HFGs after transplantation into mice. "The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for culture vessel," says the corresponding author Junji Fukuda, Professor, Yokohama National University. "We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of the culture vessel, and it worked very well."

The research group further evaluated the feasibility of this method by transferring the prepared HFGs from a fabricated approximately 300-microwell array, the HFG chip, to generate hair follicles and hairs on the mouse body. The group confirmed black hair generation at both the back and scalp transplantation sites. The regenerated hair exhibited the typical hair cycle of murine hair.

"This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope that this technique will improve human regenerative therapy to treat such as androgenic alopecia," adds Fukuda. "In fact, we have preliminary data that suggests human HFG formation using human keratinocytes and dermal papilla cells."

Explore further: The age-old search for a cure for hair loss may be close to an end

More information: Tatsuto Kageyama et al, Spontaneous hair follicle germ (HFG) formation in vitro, enabling the large-scale production of HFGs for regenerative medicine, Biomaterials (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.biomaterials.2017.10.056

Related Stories

Hairy skin grown from mouse stem cells

January 2, 2018

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have cultured the first lab-grown skin tissue complete with hair follicles. This skin model, developed using stem cells from mice, more closely resembles natural hair than ...

Using stem cells to grow new hair

January 27, 2015

In a new study from Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute (Sanford-Burnham), researchers have used human pluripotent stem cells to generate new hair. The study represents the first step toward the development of a cell-based ...

Study explores the seasonality of hair loss

October 24, 2017

A new British Journal of Dermatology study explores the relationship between seasonality and hair loss at a population level using Google Trends data. Across all eight countries analyzed in the study, summer and fall were ...

New 3D hair follicle model to accelerate cure for baldness

July 19, 2013

Hair loss is a common disorder that affects many men and women due to aging or medical conditions. Current FDA-approved drugs can minimize further hair loss but are unable to regrow new hair. The Institute of Bioengineering ...

Recommended for you

Study of salts in water causing stir

February 2, 2018

New insight into science that seems, on its surface, exceedingly simple—what happens when you add salt to water—could ultimately lead to a better understanding of biochemical processes in cells and perhaps advance sources ...

Revealing the hidden path of perovskite formation

February 2, 2018

Perovskite solar cells are an alternative to conventional silicon solar cells, poised to enter the market with their high power-conversion efficiencies (above 22 percent, now) and lower capital expenditure and manufacturing ...

Strange things happen when a crystal is split in two

February 2, 2018

The remarkable strength of ionic crystals is easily explained at the atomic scale: Positively and negatively charged atoms sit side by side in a repeating periodic arrangement. The strong electrostatic force in between keeps ...

Two-stage gas sensor reports on soil dynamics

February 1, 2018

A gene "genie" developed by Rice University scientists grants researchers valuable data about microbes through puffs of gas from the soil. The latest version is a robust two-stage microbial sensor that will help bioengineers, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.