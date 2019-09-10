September 10, 2019

Dorian insured damages in Caribbean as much as $6.5 bn

The &quot;Mudd&quot; neighborhood of Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, after Hurricane Dorian passed through
The "Mudd" neighborhood of Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, after Hurricane Dorian passed through

Hurricane Dorian, which lashed the Bahamas with devastating winds and surges of water, likely caused between $3.5 and $6.5 billion in insured damages in the Caribbean, said risk modelling and analytics firm RMS.

The California-based company said late Monday its estimate includes insured losses associated with wind and storm surge damage across the Caribbean region, most notably in the Bahamas, which was the most severely impacted country.

It added that the estimate reflects the costs of property damage and business interruption, with hotels and resorts making up a large portion of the overall commercial exposure in the two most heavily impacted islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

"Port closures, damaged roads, and severe damage to the airport will make it difficult to deliver the necessary labour and materials to impacted areas," Jeff Waters, senior project manager of the firm's North Atlantic hurricane models, said in a statement.

"Consequently, cost of materials is expected to inflate, and repairs could be prolonged, both of which are expected to amplify the cost of the claims from this event," he added.

Authorities in the Bahamas have updated the from Hurricane Dorian to 45 but the number is expected to climb as only a portion of the affected area has been searched thoroughly and many people are believed missing.

Explore further

Image: Dorian brings destruction

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Dorian insured damages in Caribbean as much as $6.5 bn (2019, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-dorian-caribbean-bn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

11 hours ago

Hurricane Rotations

Sep 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Sep 08, 2019

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 08, 2019

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

Sep 03, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration