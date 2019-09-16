September 16, 2019

Brad Pitt talks weightlessness and calluses on phone call to ISS

Brad Pitt had a 20-minute call with astronaut Nick Hague to discuss the unexpected effects of living in zero gravity
Brad Pitt had a 20-minute call with astronaut Nick Hague to discuss the unexpected effects of living in zero gravity

When Brad Pitt called the International Space Station (ISS) Monday to talk to American astronaut Nick Hague, the conversation turned to the unexpected consequences of weightless life.

"The calluses on my have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottoms of my feet," said Hague, who is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian.

"But now I have calluses across the top of my foot, around my big toe, because I'm constantly hanging on things with my big toe," he added.

"That's incredible to see," said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via from NASA's Washington headquarters.

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film "Ad Astra", in which he plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.

"Let's talk about me," the actor said. "How did we do? How was our zero G?"

"It was really good," Hague replied.

Pitt then asked about the pace of life aboard the ISS (the astronauts work from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night), who controls the music ("We take turns"), and if the had been able to watch the failed landing of an Indian Moon lander ("No, unfortunately").

Finally, the actor called on Hague's extensive expertise to answer the most pressing question: "Who was more believable, Clooney (in the movie "Gravity") or Pitt?"

"You were," Hague said. "Absolutely."

Explore further

Spacewalking astronauts add parking spot to space station

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Brad Pitt talks weightlessness and calluses on phone call to ISS (2019, September 16) retrieved 16 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-brad-pitt-weightlessness-calluses-iss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does the LIGO experiment affect SpaceTime?

2 hours ago

Large Bipolar radio bubbles in the Galactic Centre

9 hours ago

How close do stars get?

11 hours ago

A wormhole collides with a black hole -- what would happen?

22 hours ago

SOFIA IR Observatory in the Southern Sky.

Sep 15, 2019

Anyone else thought the Moon last night was cool?

Sep 15, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration