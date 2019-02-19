Astronauts optimistic for ISS launch after botched flight

February 21, 2019
NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch and Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are set to blast off for the ISS on
NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch and Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are set to blast off for the ISS on March 14

Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague said Thursday they were ready to head into space again next month after their last launch ended in failure.

The two men previously took off in a Soyuz rocket for the International Space Station in October, but an accident minutes after blast-off sent them plunging back to Earth—a very rare event for manned flights.

"I think that this time everything will work out well," said Ovchinin, who commanded the Soyuz in October when the emergency landing system was activated.

Communication was cut with the spacecraft and observers of the live feed held their breath as it hurtled to Earth but the two-man crew was eventually rescued by Russian emergency services in Kazakhstan.

At a pre- press conference outside Moscow, Ovchinin said both met with psychologists following the failed flight.

"They were satisfied that we are okay," he said.

Hague, who has not been to the ISS before, said there were no "lingering effects" from the incident and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be slotted back into the schedule.

"I know it was not an easy task to put us back into the launch sequence," he said.

Hague and Ovchinin will be joined by US astronaut Christina Hammock Koch on her first flight, planned for March 14.

In September this year, the will be unusually crowded with three different crews and a total of nine people, said Ovchinin, who previously logged over five months in space in 2016.

"I don't have that kind of experience," he said. "Of course it will probably be more cramped, but more people means we'll have more fun, and it's always nice to see new faces."

Explore further: Russia stages first Soyuz launch since accident

Related Stories

Russia may bring forward manned launch after rocket failure

October 12, 2018

Russia said Friday it was likely to bring forward the flight of a new manned space mission to the International Space Station but postpone the launch of a cargo ship after a rocket failure that forced two crew members to ...

Recommended for you

Researchers make coldest quantum gas of molecules

February 21, 2019

JILA researchers have made a long-lived, record-cold gas of molecules that follow the wave patterns of quantum mechanics instead of the strictly particle nature of ordinary classical physics. The creation of this gas boosts ...

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.