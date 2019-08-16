Video: What exactly happened at Chernobyl?
On April 26, 1986, the Soviet Union's Chernobyl Power Complex nuclear reactor 4 exploded.
This week on Reactions, we talk about the chemistry behind this catastrophic event:
Explore further
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: What exactly happened at Chernobyl? (2019, August 16) retrieved 16 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-video-chernobyl.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more