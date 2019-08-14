August 14, 2019

Sunscreens release metals and nutrients into seawater

by American Chemical Society

sunscreen
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Beachgoers are becoming increasingly aware of the potentially harmful effects UV filters from sunscreens can have on coral and other marine organisms when the protective lotions wash off their bodies into the ocean. Now, researchers have studied how sunscreens release different compounds—trace metals and inorganic nutrients—into Mediterranean seawater, with unknown effects on marine ecology. They report their results in ACS' journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Millions of people are hitting the beach slathered in sunscreen this summer. Some might choose "coral-safe" sunscreens that lack oxybenzone and octinoxate, the two substances most widely linked to coral reef damage. However, scientists don't yet know what effects other trace compounds in sunscreens might have on marine ecosystems. As a first step, researcher Araceli Rodríguez-Romero and colleagues wanted to determine how quickly sunscreen releases trace metals and nutrients into , and how sunscreen from beachgoers' bodies could impact the overall levels of the compounds in coastal waters.

The researchers added a commercial, titanium-dioxide-containing sunscreen to samples of Mediterranean seawater and observed how droplets of the lotions released various metals and nutrients into the water. Some compounds entered the seawater more quickly after UV treatment, which simulated sun exposure. Aluminum, silica and phosphorous had the highest release rates under both light and dark conditions. The team used these data to develop a model that predicts the release of compounds from under different conditions. Then, they used the model to estimate that, on a typical summer day at the beach, beachgoers could increase the concentration of aluminum in by 4% and of titanium by almost 20%.

More research is needed to determine how these metals and nutrients, which are normally present at very low amounts in seawater, could be affecting marine ecosystems, the researchers say.

Explore further

Sunblock poses potential hazard to sea life
More information: Sunscreens as a New Source of Metals and Nutrients to Coastal Waters, Environmental Science & Technology (2019). pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.est.9b02739
Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Sunscreens release metals and nutrients into seawater (2019, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-sunscreens-metals-nutrients-seawater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration