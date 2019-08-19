August 19, 2019

Scientists co-author Edwards Aquifer memoir

by Southwest Research Institute

SwRI scientists co-author Edwards Aquifer memoir
Three Southwest Research Institute scientists contributed their groundwater management expertise to a new book about the Edwards Aquifer. Credit: Edwards Aquifer Authority

Three Southwest Research Institute scientists contributed their groundwater management expertise to a new book about the Edwards Aquifer, the primary water source for the San Antonio area and surrounding communities. The 27-chapter memoir, titled "The Edwards Aquifer: The Past, Present and Future of a Vital Water Resource" and published by the Geological Society of America (GSA), compiles research spanning decades and addresses emerging challenges facing the aquifer.

"This first-of-its-kind, comprehensive memoir pulls together all of the information we have about the Edwards Aquifer to date in one place," said Dr. Ronald Green, an Institute scientist and groundwater hydrologist who co-edited the book and co-authored several chapters. "Researchers, regulators and water authorities can use this memoir to manage the and build upon the work that's already been done."

The book, dedicated to educating readers on the complex aquifer system, covers a range of topics including characterization of the aquifer components, the hydrogeologic structure of the aquifer and the effects of climate and urbanization on the aquifer system. Green says thoroughly understanding the demands on the aquifer, which provides water to millions of people, is key to preserving the resource for future Texans.

"Over time, the aquifer has been used and developed more," Green said. "Understanding the limitations of the aquifer will help guide the management of the resource to protect the availability and quality of the water. This book can provide policymakers with a roadmap of where to develop and at what levels."

All contributors to the book are recognized experts on the Edwards Aquifer System, including SwRI scientists Beth Fratesi and Rebecca Nunu, who co-authored chapters of the book. "The Edwards Aquifer: The Past, Present and Future of a Vital Water Resource" is available for purchase from Geoscience World at https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org//book/2156 with eight open-access chapters offered at no cost. A print version will be available at a later date. Geoscience World is a nonprofit collaborative and comprehensive resource for research and communications in the Earth sciences. Proceeds from the sale of the book will go back to the publisher, GSA, a nonprofit, international scientific society that supports Earth science education.

Green will share his groundwater management expertise as a presenter at the Texas Groundwater Summit. The summit, which takes place August 20-22 in San Antonio, is hosted by the Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts. SwRI's Nicholas Martin will also present at the summit. For presentation times and summit information, visit https://www.swri.org/event/2018--groundwater-summit.

For more information on SwRI's management capabilities, visit https://www.swri.org/industries/water-resource-services.

Explore further

Study links groundwater with surface water in Devils River
More information: The Edwards Aquifer: The Past, Present and Future of a Vital Water Resource: pubs.geoscienceworld.org/books/book/2156
Provided by Southwest Research Institute
Citation: Scientists co-author Edwards Aquifer memoir (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-scientists-co-author-edwards-aquifer-memoir.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration