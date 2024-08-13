The Southwest Research Institute, (SwRI) was founded in 1947 in San Antonio, Texas and is the oldest independent non-profit R&D organization in the USA. SwRI partners with private enterprise and public entities to perform research and development in a broad spectrum of engineering and physical science areas. SwRI has 11 technical divisions that offer multidisciplinary, problem solving services. SwRI serves clients from more than 20 locations.

Research team finds evidence of hydration on the asteroid Psyche

Using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a Southwest Research Institute-led team has confirmed hydroxyl molecules on the surface of the metallic asteroid Psyche. The presence of hydrated minerals suggests a complex ...

Planetary Sciences

Aug 13, 2024

Data fusion tool targets urban heat islands in San Antonio

Southwest Research Institute has created a comprehensive data analysis tool to help metropolitan areas curb urban heat islands (UHIs) and pursue mitigation methods for especially vulnerable populations. This project was a ...

Environment

May 29, 2024

Eclipse projects shed new light on solar corona

Teams led by Southwest Research Institute successfully executed two experiments—by land and air—collecting unique solar data from the total eclipse that cast a shadow from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. The Citizen ...

Astronomy

Apr 22, 2024

PUNCH mission advances toward 2025 launch

On November 17, 2023, the Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission achieved an important milestone, passing its internal system integration review and clearing the mission to start integrating its four ...

Space Exploration

Nov 27, 2023

