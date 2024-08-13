The Southwest Research Institute, (SwRI) was founded in 1947 in San Antonio, Texas and is the oldest independent non-profit R&D organization in the USA. SwRI partners with private enterprise and public entities to perform research and development in a broad spectrum of engineering and physical science areas. SwRI has 11 technical divisions that offer multidisciplinary, problem solving services. SwRI serves clients from more than 20 locations.
