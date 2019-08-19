August 19, 2019

Philippines: Still-unknown disease prompts culling of pigs

pig
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Philippine agriculture chief said Monday that an unspecified number of pigs has died or been culled in backyard farms in recent weeks and a crisis team has been established to try to contain the still-unidentified disease causing the swine deaths.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the Bureau of Animal Industry has been carrying out on of affected pigs and arranging similar tests in foreign labs to identify the after an increase in pig deaths. Dar couldn't immediately say if the cause was the contagious African fever that has led to the deaths and culling of millions of pigs in Asia.

"What we can say is that those suspected to have the disease are being culled, removed, buried and the place is disinfected," Dar told a news conference when asked to detail the scale of the swine deaths.

Dar refused to identify the affected area or province and disclose the number of pig deaths while containment efforts were underway. The results of the lab tests and other details would eventually be disclosed to the public, he said.

A recent increase in deaths of pigs raised by farmers in backyard farms and pens was reported to him on Friday, Dar said, adding that it prompted increased monitoring and stricter quarantine screening in airports and seaports nationwide.

"We assure the animal industry stakeholders and the public that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible," he said.

Nearly 5 million pigs have died or been culled in Asia due to the spread of the African swine fever, a contagious viral disease that afflicts domestic and wild pigs and was detected a year ago in the Asian region, according to the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization, or FAO.

African swine fever is harmless to people but fatal and highly contagious for , with no known cure, causing severe losses in the swine industry. The disease has been reported in China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos and North Korea.

The FAO says latest data indicates current losses represent more than 10 percent of the total swine population in each of hard-hit China, Vietnam and Mongolia.

Some experts have said the spread of the swine fever is the largest known animal disease outbreak in history.

Explore further

Seoul: North Korea confirms African swine fever outbreak

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Philippines: Still-unknown disease prompts culling of pigs (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-philippines-still-unknown-disease-prompts-culling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

47 minutes ago

Backcross vs Testcross difference: Research on mitochondrial genes

1 hour ago

Nearing a cure for Ebola

13 hours ago

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Aug 13, 2019

Molekule - The air purifier that literally destroys toxins - ??

Aug 12, 2019

What can we do to reduce depression or improve motivation?

Aug 11, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration