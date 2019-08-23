August 23, 2019

Save time using maths: Analytical tool designs corkscrew-shaped nano-antennae

by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres

The nano-antennae werde produced in an electron microscope by direct electron-beam writing. Credit: HZB

The nanostructures from Katja Höflich's HZB team are shaped like corkscrews and made of silver. Mathematically, such a nano antenna can be regarded as an one-dimensional line that forms a helix, characterized by parameters such as diameter, length, number of turns per unit length, and handedness.

The nano corkscrews are highly sensitive to light: depending on frequency and polarisation, they can strongly enhance it. Because helical antennas have a handedness, they can select light quanta according to their handedness, i.e. their spin. This results in novel applications in based on the spin quantum number of light. Another application may lay in sensor technology in detecting chiral molecular species down to the single molecule level.

Usually, the interaction of such nano-antennas with an is determined using numerical methods. Each helix geometry, however, requires a new numerically expensive calculation.

For the first time, Höflich and her team have now derived an analytically exact solution of the problem. "We now have a formula that tells us how a nano-antenna with specific parameters responds to ," says Höflich. This analytical description can be used as a design tool, as it specifies the required geometrical parameters of a nano-helix to amplify electromagnetic fields of desired frequencies or polarisation.

The HZB researchers were able to fabricate nano-antennae in an by using direct electron-beam writing. The first writes a helix-shaped carbon structure one point at a time. This structure is subsequently coated with silver. The actual measurements of the optical properties for these silver nano-antennae are in good agreement with the calculated properties predicted by the analytical model.

Explore further

Writing with the electron beam—now in silver
More information: Katja Höflich et al, Resonant behavior of a single plasmonic helix, Optica (2019). DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.6.001098
Journal information: Optica

Provided by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Citation: Save time using maths: Analytical tool designs corkscrew-shaped nano-antennae (2019, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-maths-analytical-tool-corkscrew-shaped-nano-antennae.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
