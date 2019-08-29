August 29, 2019

Marriott hotels ditching small plastic toiletry bottles

Small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body lotion sit in a bathroom in a room at a SpringHill Suites, a hotel operat
Small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body lotion sit in a bathroom in a room at a SpringHill Suites, a hotel operated by Marriott on August 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it was ditching single-use toiletry bottles as part of plans to reduce its environmental impact.

But instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the will switch to larger pump-action bottles that contain about 10-12 times the amount of shampoo, conditioner or bath gel.

These will be removed by staff when they run low and sent for recycling—though in reality many US municipalities currently send much of the marked for recycling to landfills or incinerators.

"Our guests are looking to us to make changes that will create a meaningful difference for the environment while not sacrificing the quality service and experience they expect from our hotels," said Arne Sorenson, the group's president and CEO.

The chain estimates the move will prevent about 500 million tiny bottles from going to landfills, a 30 percent annual reduction from current amenity plastic usage.

The move is an expansion of a policy that was first rolled out in January 2018 in the chain's economy brands. In July 2018, it adopted a plan to remove and stirrers from its hotels.

Plastic items take more than 400 years to degrade, while the notion that dutifully placing plastic in the recycling bin will result in it actually being recycled has been challenged, particularly since China stopped importing millions of tons of plastic waste in 2018.

A recent study published in Science Advances estimated that of the total global plastic waste generated by 2015, approximately 6,300 million metric tons, only 79 percent was in landfills or the environment, 12 percent had been incinerated, and only nine percent was recycled.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Marriott hotels ditching small plastic toiletry bottles (2019, August 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-marriott-hotels-ditching-small-plastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic bottles
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)