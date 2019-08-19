August 19, 2019

Researchers find hurricanes drive the evolution of more aggressive spiders

by McMaster University

Researchers find hurricanes drive the evolution of more aggressive spiders
A nest of the spider known as Anelosimus studiosus, which lives along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the United States and Mexico. Credit: Jonathan Pruitt

Researchers at McMaster University who rush in after storms to study the behaviour of spiders have found that extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones may have an evolutionary impact on populations living in storm-prone regions, where aggressive spiders have the best odds of survival.

Raging winds can demolish trees, defoliate entire canopies and scatter debris across forest floors, radically altering the habitats and reshaping the selective pressures on many organisms, suggests a new study published today in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

"It is tremendously important to understand the environmental impacts of these 'black swan' weather events on evolution and natural selection," says lead author Jonathan Pruitt, an and Canada 150 Chair in McMaster's Department of Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour.

"As sea levels rise, the incidence of tropical storms will only increase. Now more than ever we need to contend with what the ecological and evolutionary impacts of these storms will be for ," he says.

Pruitt and his team examined female colonies of the spider known as Anelosimus studiosus, which lives along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the United States and Mexico, directly in the path of tropical cyclones that form in the Atlantic basin from May to November.

Researchers find hurricanes drive the evolution of more aggressive spiders
The spider known as Anelosimus studiosus, which lives along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the United States and Mexico. Credit: Thomas Jones

To conduct the research, scientists had to tackle many logistical and methodological challenges which included anticipating the trajectory of the . Once a storm's path was determined, they sampled populations before landfall, then returned to the sites within 48 hours.

They sampled 240 colonies throughout the storm-prone coastal regions, and compared them to control sites, with particular interest in determining if extreme weather—in this case areas disturbed in 2018 by subtropical storm Alberto, Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael—caused particular spider traits to prevail over others.

As a species, A. studiosus is divided into two sets of inherited personality traits: docile and aggressive. The aggressiveness of a is determined by the speed and number of attackers that respond to prey, the tendency to cannibalize males and eggs, the vulnerability to infiltration by predatory foreign spiders, among other characteristics.

Aggressive colonies, for example, are better at acquiring resources when scarce but are also more prone to infighting when deprived of food for long periods of time or when colonies become overheated.

"Tropical cyclones likely impact both of these stressors by altering the numbers of flying prey and increasing sun exposure from a more open canopy layer," explains Pruitt. "Aggressiveness is passed down through generations in these colonies, from parent to daughter, and is a major factor in their survival and ability to reproduce."

The analysis suggested that after a tropical cyclone event, colonies with more aggressive foraging responses produced more egg cases and had more spiderlings survive into early winter. The trend was consistent across multiple storms that varied in size, duration and intensity, suggesting the effects are robust evolutionary responses, says Pruitt.

Explore further

The most aggressive spider societies are not always the ones that flourish
More information: Population differences in aggression are shaped by tropical cyclone-induced selection, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-019-0951-x , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-019-0951-x
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by McMaster University
Citation: Researchers find hurricanes drive the evolution of more aggressive spiders (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-hurricanes-evolution-aggressive-spiders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
127 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

47 minutes ago

Backcross vs Testcross difference: Research on mitochondrial genes

1 hour ago

Nearing a cure for Ebola

13 hours ago

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Aug 13, 2019

Molekule - The air purifier that literally destroys toxins - ??

Aug 12, 2019

What can we do to reduce depression or improve motivation?

Aug 11, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Hunter Tate
3 hours ago
I essentially started about a month and a 1/2 agone and i have gotten a couple of test for a whole of $2,200...this is the bestcall I made amidst pretty some time! "grateful to you for giving Maine this incredible possibility to profit from home. This similarly cash has changed my existence in such an excellent measure of courses, to the point that, bypass on you!".......GOOD LUCK Click this Below connect......................https://urlzs.com/Q4t7h

0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration