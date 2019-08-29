August 29, 2019

Treat citizens as partners, not participants, to improve air quality research

by University of Surrey

air
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Encouraging citizens to take part in almost every step of scientific air quality research improves their understanding of how air pollution affects their health, finds a new study from the University of Surrey.

In a paper published in Sustainable Cities and Society journal, researchers from Surrey's Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) together with the IAAC Fab Lab Barcelona, Connected Places Catapult and T6 Ecosystems under the iSCAPE project, provide details about how introducing a multi-component, '' approach that allows people to take part in the scientific process of research—e.g., finding research problems, methodologies and conclusions, in collaboration with the researchers—helps them to better understand their pollution exposure levels.

GCARE's strategy is based on three basic ideas:

  • Inclusion: introducing seminars and workshops to involve people from different genders, ages and ethnic groups
  • Collaboration: constant interaction between researchers, communities and policy makers
  • Reciprocation: citizen scientists are encouraged to debate their research with each other in a workshop setting.

Scientists from GCARE also used questionnaires and interactive quizzes to monitor people's perception of exposure levels and introduced low-cost sensors to allow individuals to conduct their own research studies.

The project allowed citizens to create detailed and well thought out investigations that looked into issues such as the air quality inside of their homes at different times of the day to explored when and how traffic jams worsen air quality in nearby residential areas.

Professor Prashant Kumar, Director of GCARE at the University of Surrey, said: "Until recently, citizens' involvement in air quality research has been limited to monitoring their environment and raising awareness of pollution in their local area, while tasks such as the design, planning and analysis of research were carried out by scientists. What we have found is that when play an integral part in , they acquire knowledge that can more directly impact their day-to-day lives and actions.

"Citizens should no longer be treated as participants of a study; we should rather embrace them as partners. This work is an example of bringing together citizens and their representatives, public authorities and researchers for all-round actions against pollution."

Councillor Caroline Reeves, Leader of Guildford Borough Council, said: "The involvement of members of our community with the work done at the University of Surrey has highlighted the interest in the issues around air quality in a very strong and meaningful way. Residents and businesses have far greater awareness, and are keen to find resolutions to the problems rather than dismissing it at someone else's problem. It has meant that air quality is very high on the list of targets to be addressed locally as well as nationally."

Explore further

Plant hedges to combat near-road pollution exposure
More information: Sachit Mahajan et al, A Citizen Science Approach for Enhancing Public Understanding of Air Pollution, Sustainable Cities and Society (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.scs.2019.101800
Provided by University of Surrey
Citation: Treat citizens as partners, not participants, to improve air quality research (2019, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-citizens-partners-air-quality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 27, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration