August 20, 2019

You butter believe it: Low-calorie spread made mostly of water

by Blaine Friedlander, Cornell University

New, healthier 'butter' spread almost entirely water
Doctoral candidate Michelle Lee, foreground, and postdoctoral researcher Chen Tan work in the laboratory of Alireza Abbaspourrad to develop a buttery spread made mostly of water. Credit: Jason Koski, Cornell University

Cornell University food scientists have created a new low-calorie 'butter' spread that consists mostly of water. A tablespoon of this low-calorie spread has 2.8 grams of fat and 25.2 calories. Butter, on the other hand, which is 84% fat and about 16% water, has about 11 grams of fat and nearly 100 calories.

They figured out a new process to emulsify a large amount of water with miniscule drops of vegetable oil and milk fat to mimic butter, at approximately one-fourth the calories of real butter and without artificial stabilizers.

"Imagine 80% water in 20% oil and we create something with the consistency of butter, with the mouth feel of butter and creaminess of butter," said food science professor and senior author Alireza Abbaspourrad.

Emulsifying water and oil is nothing new, said Abbaspourrad, but by using high-internal phase emulsions (HIPE), "we keep adding water to that oil until the final composition is 80% water and 20% oil."

The demand for low-fat, high-protein products has rapidly increased due to consumers' growing health awareness, said lead author Michelle C. Lee, a in Abbaspourrad's research group.

"Since the HIPE technology features -to-oil ratios—while simultaneously delivering unique texture and functionality—it can play a role in providing healthier solutions for consumers," Lee said.

New, healthier 'butter' spread almost entirely water
Using a special emulsion process, water is added to oil. When the water-to-oil ratio is 4 to 1, the oil spheres begin to deform and pack tightly against one another, resulting in a product that behaves like butter. Credit: Jason Koski, Cornell University

Abbaspourrad said food chemists can adjust for taste, preferences and health.

"We can add milk protein or plant-based protein, and since the acts like a carrier, we can adjust for nutrition and load it with vitamins or add flavors," he said. "Essentially, we can create something that makes it feel like —and instead of seeing a lot of saturated fat, this has minute amounts. It's a completely different formulation."

Explore further

Heart disease and diabetes: Is dairy fat different?
More information: Michelle C. Lee et al, Ultrastable Water-in-Oil High Internal Phase Emulsions Featuring Interfacial and Biphasic Network Stabilization, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b05089
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by Cornell University
Citation: You butter believe it: Low-calorie spread made mostly of water (2019, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-butter-low-calorie.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it safe to use 75% Alcohol with PP and other plastic-made container

5 hours ago

What is the molar heat of self-decomposition of nitric acid?

18 hours ago

Confusion about the use of partial molar Gibbs free energy

18 hours ago

Is Zinc alloy or Aluminium alloy better?

19 hours ago

Benzalkonium chloride leaked into basement floor

20 hours ago

Question about mutations and disease

Aug 17, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration