August 13, 2019

All-optical diffractive neural network closes performance gap with electronic neural networks

by SPIE

All-optical diffractive neural network closes performance gap with electronic neural networks
Operation principles of a differential diffractive optical neural network. Since diffractive optical neural networks operate using coherent illumination, phase and/or amplitude channels of the input plane can be used to represent information. Credit: SPIE

A new paper in Advanced Photonics demonstrates distinct improvements to the inference and generalization performance of diffractive optical neural networks.

One of the key improvements discussed in the paper, "Class-specific differential detection in diffractive optical neural networks improves inference accuracy," incorporates a differential detection scheme combined with a set of parallel-operating diffractive optical networks, where each individual network of this set is specialized to specifically recognize a sub-group of object classes.

According to SPIE Fellow Aydogan Ozcan of the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the paper's authors, these results "provide a major advancement to bring optical neural network-based and low-latency solutions for various machine-learning applications."

This latest research is a significant advance to Ozcan's optical machine-learning framework: The technology is especially significant for recognizing target objects more quickly and with significantly less power than standard computer-based machine learning systems. Ultimately, it may provide major advantages for autonomous vehicles, robotics and various defense-related applications, among others.

These latest systematic advances in diffractive optical designs have the potential to advance the development of next-generation, task-specific, and intelligent computational camera systems.

Explore further

3D-printed artificial intelligence running at the speed of light—from object classification to optical component design
More information: Jingxi Li et al, Class-specific differential detection in diffractive optical neural networks improves inference accuracy, Advanced Photonics (2019). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.1.4.046001
Provided by SPIE
Citation: All-optical diffractive neural network closes performance gap with electronic neural networks (2019, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-all-optical-diffractive-neural-network-gap.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Beyond the EM Spectrum

Aug 08, 2019

How does gravitational potential energy work?

Aug 08, 2019

Covariant and contravariant tensors

Aug 08, 2019

Photon Polarization

Aug 08, 2019

Real image of a sawtooth standing wave in a musical string?

Aug 08, 2019

Binding energy or Kinetic energy?

Aug 07, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration