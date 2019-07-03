July 3, 2019

Volcano erupts on Sicily's Stromboli island; 1 person killed

Smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The news agency ANSA says that some 30 tourists jumped into the sea out of fear after a series of volcano erupted on the Sicilian island of Stromboli. Civil protection authorities said a hiker was confirmed killed by the eruptions Wednesday. (ANSA VIA AP)

Italian news agency ANSA says eruptions from a volcano on the Sicilian island of Stromboli sent about 30 tourists jumping into the sea for safety.

Civil protection authorities said a hiker was killed during the eruptions on Wednesday. Molten material from the ignited a series of fires.

Witness Gianluca Giuffre described to ANSA "a very violent explosion followed by a of glowing lapilli and lava material."

He says people in the town of Ginostra barricaded themselves in houses or threw themselves into the sea.

Italy has three main active volcanoes: Etna on Sicily, Vesuvius near Naples and Stromboli, which shares the name of the small Sicilian island.

    Smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli, background, following an eruption Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Carmelo Imbesi/ANSA via AP)

