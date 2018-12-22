Sicilian airport reopens amid Mount Etna's latest eruption

December 25, 2018
A smoke column comes out of the Etna volcano in Catania, Italy, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. The Mount Etna observatory says lava and ash are spewing from a new fracture on the active Sicilian volcano amid an unusually high level of seismic activity. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Italy's Catania airport is reopening after an ash cloud from Mount Etna's latest eruptions forced it to shut down.

The airport on the Mediterranean island of Sicily says it's having a limited opening Tuesday, operating four flights an hour.

More than 100 tremors have rattled the inhabited slopes of Mount Etna this week, with the most powerful quake registering a magnitude of 4.3. The volcano's seismological observatory says a new fissure had opened near its southeast crater.

Etna is one of three in Italy and has been particularly active since July.

On Monday, hikers on Etna were brought down from the for their safety. No evacuations were reported.

