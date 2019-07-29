July 29, 2019

Space mining kits blast off for tests in orbit

by University of Edinburgh

Space mining kits blast off for tests in orbit
Bacteria (fluorescent green) growing on basalt rock. Credit: Rosa Santomartino

Astronauts are to test the world's first space mining devices, in an advance that could open up a new frontier in exploring the universe.

Prototype kits are being sent to the International Space Station to study how microscopic organisms could be used to recover minerals and metals from .

The groundbreaking study could aid efforts to establish manned settlements on distant worlds by helping develop ways to source minerals essential for survival in .

Tests will reveal how low gravity affects bacteria's natural ability to extract useful materials—such as iron, calcium and magnesium—from rocks, researchers say.

Their findings could also help improve the process—known as biomining—which has numerous applications on Earth, including in the recovery of metals from ores.

Astrobiologists from the UK Centre for Astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh developed the matchbox-sized prototypes—called biomining reactors—over a 10-year period.

Eighteen of the devices will be transported to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, which launched on 25 July from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.

Upon arrival at the , small pieces of basalt rock—which makes up the surface of the Moon and Mars—will be loaded into each device and submerged in bacterial solution.

Space mining kits blast off for tests in orbit
Biomining reactors loaded into incubators. Credit: Rosa Santomartino

Tests will be conducted in low gravity to find out how conditions on asteroids and planets such as Mars might affect the ability of bacteria to mine minerals from rocks found there.

The experiment will also study how grow and form layers—known as biofilms—on natural surfaces in space. As well as providing insights into how low gravity affects biofilms, the findings will also improve understanding of how microbes grow on Earth.

The rocks will be sent back to Earth after the three-week experiment, to be analysed by the Edinburgh team in a lab at Stanford University.

The project is led by the University of Edinburgh, with the European Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. The work is funded by the UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Professor Charles Cockell, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, who is leading the project, said: "This experiment will give us new fundamental insights into the behaviour of microbes in space, their applications in space exploration and how they might be used more effectively on Earth in all the myriad way that microbes affect our lives."

Dr. Rosa Santomartino, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, who is leading the study of the rocks when they return, said: "Microbes are everywhere, and this experiment is giving us new ideas about how they grow on surfaces and how we might use them to explore space."

Space mining kits blast off for tests in orbit
Six biomining reactors in operation. Credit: Rosa Santomartino

Explore further

Harnessing the power of microbes for mining in space
Provided by University of Edinburgh
Citation: Space mining kits blast off for tests in orbit (2019, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-space-kits-blast-orbit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do nebulas, stars and other objects such as galaxies and black holes develop a rotation?

Jul 26, 2019

Black Hole Question

Jul 26, 2019

Variations in Sun-Earth distance with a 2000-year cycle?

Jul 26, 2019

Two White Dwarfs in a seven minute mutual orbit

Jul 26, 2019

If Jupiter is made of gas, how can it maintain its spherical shape without being contained in a spherical shaped container?

Jul 25, 2019

How much worse is the location of La Palma vs. Mauna Kea?

Jul 25, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration