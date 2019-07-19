July 19, 2019

Scientists discover group of genes connected to longer life in fruit flies

by InSilico Medicine, Inc.

Scientists discover group of genes connected to longer life in fruit flies
E(z) longer life - New insights on genes linked to longer life. Credit: Insilico Medicine

Alexey Moskalev, Ph.D., Head of the Laboratory of Geroprotective and Radioprotective technologies and co-authors from the Institute of biology of Komi Science Center of RAS, the Engelgard's Institute of molecular biology of RAS and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology published an article titled "Transcriptome Analysis of Long-lived Drosophila melanogaster E(z) Mutants Sheds Light on the Molecular Mechanisms of Longevity" in Nature Scientific Reports.

The study sheds light on a genetic mutation found in a fruit flies that may result in longer lifespans. Using genome-wide transcriptome analysis, the team noted that extension and stress resistance in —Drosophila—carrying the E(z) histone methyltransferase heterozygous mutation (E(z)), were correlated with changes in the expression levels of 239 . The of some of the genes were doubled in flies with the E(z) mutation.

According to the results of the study, the mutant flies had a 22 to 23 percent lifespan extension compared to the control group. In addition, these flies were more resistant to hyperthermia, and endoplasmic reticulum stress, which can disrupt processes designed to help cells stay healthy. The mutant flies were also more fertile, the researchers added.

E(z) genes appear connected with gene expression that affects metabolism, such as carbohydrate metabolism, lipid metabolism, drug metabolism and nucleotide metabolism. The expressions that related to aging were involved in pathways related to the immune response, cell cycle and ribosome biogenesis.

"The findings may be a step toward investigating whether the E(z) mutation could play a role in human longevity and have implications for understanding the role of global de-repression of chromatin in aging," said Dr. Alexey Moskalev, Ph.D., head of the Laboratory of Geroprotective and Radioprotective technologies.

The Laboratory of Geroprotector and Radioprotector Technologies studies the molecular and genetic mechanisms of lifespan regulation, the aging process, stress resistance and radioresistance. The scientific team succeeded in identifying several dozen genes with pro-longevity action. Geroprotective effects of various pharmacological agents, natural compounds and plant extracts on aging-related signaling pathways, lifespan and physiological functions are being actively studied. Members of the laboratory team contributed to the data libraries DrugAge and Geroprotectors.org in collaboration with leading institutions around the world.

Explore further

A moderate dose of novel form of stress promotes longevity
More information: Alexey A. Moskalev et al. Transcriptome Analysis of Long-lived Drosophila melanogaster E(z) Mutants Sheds Light on the Molecular Mechanisms of Longevity, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-45714-x
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by InSilico Medicine, Inc.
Citation: Scientists discover group of genes connected to longer life in fruit flies (2019, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-scientists-group-genes-longer-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The "randomness" of evolution

11 hours ago

Is there vaccine non-effectiveness?

14 hours ago

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

20 hours ago

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 17, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 17, 2019

How does AP propagate in large myelinated neuron?

Jul 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration