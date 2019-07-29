July 29, 2019

Researchers recreate the sun's solar wind and plasma 'burps' on Earth

by University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Big Red Plasma Ball is pictured in Sterling Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 2, 2017. The Big Red Plasma Ball, part of the new Wisconsin Plasma Physics Laboratory (WiPPL) being led by Physics Professor Cary Forest, is one of several pieces of scientific equipment being used to study the fundamental properties of plasma in order to better understand the universe, where the hot gas is abundant. Credit: Jeff Miller/UW-Madison

The sun's solar wind affects nearly everything in the solar system. It can disrupt the function of Earth's satellites and creates the lights of the auroras.

A new study by University of Wisconsin-Madison physicists mimicked solar winds in the lab, confirming how they develop and providing an Earth-bound model for the future study of solar .

Our sun is essentially a big of hot plasma—an energetic state of matter made up of ionized gas. As the sun spins, the plasma spins along, too. This plasma movement in the core of the sun produces a that fills the solar atmosphere. At some distance from the sun's surface, known as the Alfvén surface, this magnetic field weakens and plasma breaks away from the sun, creating the .

"The solar wind is highly variable, but there are essentially two types: fast and slow," explains Ethan Peterson, a graduate student in the department of physics at UW-Madison and lead author of the study published online July 29 in Nature Physics. "Satellite missions have documented pretty well where the fast wind comes from, so we were trying to study specifically how the slow solar wind is generated and how it evolves as it travels toward Earth."

Peterson and his colleagues, including physics professor Cary Forest, may not have direct access to the big plasma ball of the sun, but they do have access to the next best thing: the Big Red Ball.

The Big Red Ball is a three-meter-wide hollow sphere, with a strong magnet at its center and various probes inside. The researchers pump helium gas in, ionize it to create a plasma, and then apply an electric current that, along with the magnetic field, stirs the plasma, creating a near-perfect mimic of the spinning plasma and electromagnetic fields of the sun.

With their mini-sun in place, the researchers can take measurements at many points inside the ball, allowing them to study solar phenomena in three dimensions.

First, they were able to recreate the Parker Spiral, a magnetic field that fills the entire named for the scientist who first described the solar wind. Below the Alfvén surface, the magnetic field radiates straight out from the Sun. But at that surface, solar wind dynamics take over, dragging the magnetic field into a spiral.

"Satellite measurements are pretty consistent with the Parker Spiral model, but only at one point at a time, so you'd never be able to make a simultaneous, large-scale map of it like we can in the lab." Peterson says. "Our experimental measurements confirm Parker's theory of how it is created by these plasma flows."

The researchers were also able to identify the source of the Sun's plasma "burps," small, periodic ejections of plasma that fuel the slow solar wind. With the plasma spinning, they probed the magnetic field and the speed of the plasma. Their data mapped a region where the plasma was moving fast enough and the magnetic field was weak enough that the could break off and eject radially.

"These ejections are observed by satellites, but no one knows what drives them," Peterson says. "We ended up seeing very similar burps in our experiment, and identified how they develop."

The researchers stress that their Earth-bound experiments complement, but don't replaceme, satellite missions. For example, the Parker Solar Probe, launched in August 2018, is expected to reach and even dip below the Alfvén surface. It will provide direct measurements of solar wind never obtained before.

"Our work shows that laboratory experiments can also get at the fundamental physics of these processes," Peterson says. "And because the Big Red Ball is now funded as a National User Facility, it says to the science community: If you want to study the physics of solar wind, you can do that here."

More information: The Sun's magnetic field in the laboratory, Nature Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-019-0592-7
Journal information: Nature Physics

Provided by University of Wisconsin-Madison
Citation: Researchers recreate the sun's solar wind and plasma 'burps' on Earth (2019, July 29) retrieved 30 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-recreate-sun-solar-plasma-burps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments

cantdrive85
21 hours ago
Big Red Ball is a three-meter-wide hollow sphere, with a strong magnet at its center and various probes inside. The researchers pump helium gas in, ionize it to create a plasma, and then apply an electric current that, along with the magnetic field, stirs the plasma, creating a near-perfect mimic of the spinning plasma and electromagnetic fields of the sun

Who are these wooists? Where is this electric current at the Sun? How is this relevant? jonesdumb needs to email these woo meisters and let them know this is just a bunch of woo.
Bwhahahah!
-4
Report Block
cantdrive85
12 hours ago
This experiment is very similar to to the Safire Project which jonesdumb and his ilk derided as irrelevant. They claimed there are no electric currents. These scientists disagree, they understand electricity is part and parcel to plasmas. It is how astrophysical plasmas are sustained, electric currents flowing through them.
-3
Report Block
archytype_net
11 hours ago
This sounds very much the Safire project experiments https://www.safireproject.com/
Why does phys.org not do an article on them, they've been around a while and started this before UoW-M.?
-1
Report Block
Protoplasmix
8 hours ago
First time I've heard a CME referred to as a "burp" ... because the plasma gets moving fast enough to "break off and eject radially" where the magnetic field is just too weak despite the artificial electric current they're stoking it with... broken plasma, hmmm
0
Report Block
Old_C_Code
6 hours ago
This experiment is very similar to to the Safire Project


They haven't done anything with Safire and it's been over 5 years, you fraud.
1
Report Block
Old_C_Code
6 hours ago
It is how astrophysical plasmas are sustained, electric currents flowing through them.


Plasma is an electrical conductor, not a magic powder that rules everything.
You don't even know basic circuit analysis, and claim the power of an EE.

Please show us how to tap into the electric current of a permanent magnet, so we can live like Kings with free energy.
1
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
4 hours ago
This experiment is very similar to to the Safire Project which jonesdumb and his ilk derided as irrelevant. They claimed there are no electric currents. These scientists disagree, they understand electricity is part and parcel to plasmas. It is how astrophysical plasmas are sustained, electric currents flowing through them.


Wrong. They are studying the solar wind. They are not building a model of the Sun. That is difficult to do in a lab. So, instead of accumulating 2 x 10^30 kg of H and He in their lab, and waiting for it to gravitationally collapse, and a dynamo to appear to create the magnetic field, they chuck in a magnet, some plasma and a current to simulate it. And you know what the quote;

But at that surface, solar wind dynamics take over, ***dragging the magnetic field*** into a spiral.


means, don't you? Lol. Oh, and they also invoke MR!
2
Report Block
cantdrive85
4 hours ago
This experiment is very similar to to the Safire Project


They haven't done anything with Safire and it's been over 5 years, you fraud.

Lie much Old Mind?
Please show us how to tap into the electric current of a permanent magnet, so we can live like Kings with free energy.

What a moron!
-2
Report Block
cantdrive85
4 hours ago
They are studying the solar wind.

Yep, by;
"apply an electric current that, along with the magnetic field, stirs the plasma, creating a near-perfect mimic of the spinning plasma and electromagnetic fields of the sun."
That's called physics.

-3
Report Block
cantdrive85
4 hours ago
waiting for it to gravitationally collapse, and a dynamo to appear to create the magnetic field,

This is hypothetical conjecture.
-3
Report Block
Old_C_Code
1 hour ago
Lie much Old Mind?
Please show us how to tap into the electric current of a permanent magnet, so we can live like Kings with free energy.


Where is the lie bonehead? You claim magnetic fields require an electric current. There is no electric current supply generating a permanent magnet's field.
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
30 minutes ago
waiting for it to gravitationally collapse, and a dynamo to appear to create the magnetic field,

This is hypothetical conjecture.


Haven't seen any other scientifically valid mechanisms.
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
26 minutes ago
They are studying the solar wind.

Yep, by;
"apply an electric current that, along with the magnetic field, stirs the plasma, creating a near-perfect mimic of the spinning plasma and electromagnetic fields of the sun."
That's called physics.



Wrong. Nobody is saying the solar wind is a current, you imbecile. And particularly not these authors. The current is used to generate the magnetic field. That is all. It doesn't travel outward with the magnetic field! I rather think we might have noticed that. You really need to stay away from plasmas as they apply to astrophysics, because you haven't got a scooby what you're talking about. And neither has anybody else in your Velikovskian cult.
0
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
25 minutes ago
Lie much Old Mind?
Please show us how to tap into the electric current of a permanent magnet, so we can live like Kings with free energy.


Where is the lie bonehead? You claim magnetic fields require an electric current. There is no electric current supply generating a permanent magnet's field.
Old C,
Isn't the magnetic dipolar alignment creating it's own "current"?
0
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
8 minutes ago
Although the paper is paywalled, there are a couple of interesting supplementary videos that can be downloaded at;

https://www.natur...9-0592-7

In particular, nos. 2 & 3. No. 2 is what is observed in the experiment, and no. 3 is a computer simulation of what is expected to happen. They are rather similar. Both show magnetic reconnection and plasmoids. A description of the videos is also provided ;

https://static-co..._ESM.pdf
0
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
4 minutes ago
They are studying the solar wind.

Yep, by;
"apply an electric current that, along with the magnetic field, stirs the plasma, creating a near-perfect mimic of the spinning plasma and electromagnetic fields of the sun."
That's called physics.

Plasma is being spun up by electric currents. Does it do that on the sun?
0
Report Block

