July 3, 2019

US media sector braces for brutal year for jobs

Job losses are accelerating in the US news media amid more newspaper closings and difficulties in monetizing online news sites
Job losses are accelerating in the US news media amid more newspaper closings and difficulties in monetizing online news sites

The struggling US media industry is facing its worst year for job layoffs in a decade as news organizations continue to cut staff and close shop, according to a new survey.

The consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas reported this week that media companies, which include movies, television, publishing, music, and broadcast and print news, announced plans to cut 15,474 jobs so far this year, of which 11,878 of which were from .

That is nearly three times more than the 4,062 cuts announced in the media sector in 2017 and the highest total since the in 2009.

"Members of the media, especially journalists, have had a tough few years," said Andrew Challenger, vice president of the Chicago-based firm.

"Many jobs were already in jeopardy due to a business model that tried to meet for free news with . As attempted to put news behind pay walls, in many markets, consumers opted not to pay."

Some of the notable events this year included the closing of the Youngstown Vindicator, the only daily in the Ohio city, with 144 jobs lost, and the sale of the New Orleans Times-Picayune resulting in the loss of most of the 250 newsroom jobs.

But the troubles have also impacted the digital sector with BuzzFeed cutting 200 employees in January and Verizon eliminating 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo, AOL, and HuffPost, the Challenger report noted.

The report noted that media companies have been unable to keep pace with Facebook and Google in tailoring ads for customers based on their interests, making it hard to generate online revenue.

It also noted that a rise in browser ad blocking extensions has made it increasingly difficult to monetize online news.

"Job cuts and consolidations are likely to continue until these companies are able to find ways to create growth in revenue streams," Andrew Challenger said.

He added that subscription-based models will only work if news organizations can convince consumers of the importance and value of their news.

"Another possibility for is to monetize users' personal data, as Facebook and Google have," he said.

"There are obvious ethical implications and potential legal issues, however, especially as privacy laws begin to pass in various jurisdictions across the country. Ultimately, the quality of the country's news will start to decline if we as users refuse to pay for it."

Explore further

Media group study finds Google makes billions from news

© 2019 AFP

Citation: US media sector braces for brutal year for jobs (2019, July 3) retrieved 3 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-media-sector-braces-brutal-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Designing an Automatic Coolant Monitoring System for CNC Machines

1 hour ago

How to calculate the failure point of a pin

2 hours ago

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

21 hours ago

Damping a trampoline on the 2nd floor

Jul 02, 2019

Obtain Cathode Ray Tubes Without X-rays

Jun 30, 2019

How does a cooling tower function?

Jun 25, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

mqr
19 minutes ago
Bring one of those "tech enthusiasts" to tell them that technology is creating jobs....

since he is likely a rich kid, at the end, he does not care, he will be taking a seminar in Yale, and then he is going to London to give a seminar on how technology is creating jobs.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration