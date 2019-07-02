July 2, 2019

Indonesia to return 49 containers of waste to Europe, US

Southeast Asian nations are increasingly unhappy about being used as dumping grounds for trash from Western countries
Southeast Asian nations are increasingly unhappy about being used as dumping grounds for trash from Western countries

Dozens of shipping containers full of waste will be returned to France and other developed countries, Indonesia said Tuesday, as Southeast Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for international trash.

The 49 containers were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and in violation of import rules, according to customs officials on Batam island.

"We are coordinating the with the importer to immediately process their return," customs office spokesman Sumarna, who goes by one name, told AFP.

The waste came from the United States, Australia, France, Germany and Hong Kong, he added.

Last month, Jakarta returned five containers of waste to the United States, joining a chorus of Southeast Asian nations that are increasingly unhappy about being used as dumping grounds for trash from Western countries.

China's decision in 2018 to ban imports of foreign plastic waste threw global recycling into chaos, leaving developed nations struggling to find places to send their waste.

Huge quantities of rubbish have since been redirected to Southeast Asia.

In May, neighbouring Malaysia vowed to ship back hundreds of tonnes of .

The Philippines, meanwhile, returned about 69 containers of rubbish back to Canada last month, putting an end to a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Around 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing international crisis.

Explore further

Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Indonesia to return 49 containers of waste to Europe, US (2019, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-indonesia-europe.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 29, 2019

Stratified flows

Jun 28, 2019

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration