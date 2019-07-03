July 3, 2019

Image: Radio frequency model of Europe's future Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I) satellite

by European Space Agency

Image: RF model of MTG-I
Credit: European Space Agency

This mesh-based model of Europe's future Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I) satellite has helped select the optimal location of the radio frequency antennas used to send it commands and downlink mission telemetry.

The model gives engineers insights into the resulting frequency characteristics of the satellite itself. The colours indicate the induced electromagnetic response of adjacent surfaces when these antennas are active.

The in the corner of the satellite body indicates the location of one of these S-band microwave antennas used for "telemetry, tracking and telecommand," with another out of view on the 's opposite side. The other colours show the resulting current across MTG-I, from orange on antenna-facing surfaces down to yellow, then green and finally the minimum intensity in blue.

This helps engineers to calculate the "link budget" or overall coverage and efficiency of these antennas in different positions, across both stowed and deployed configurations.

This model was prepared for MTG-I by ESA's Antenna Computational Facilities (ACF), part of the Agency's Antenna Test Facilities, based at its ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. Equipped with state-of-the-art software, the ACF solve complex electromagnetic problems across the entire radio spectrum in cooperation with European universities and industry.

Meteosat Third Generation, planned to enter service from 2021 onwards, will comprise four imaging and two sounding satellites. The latter, in a first for Europe, will carry an Infrared Sounder and Ultraviolet Visible Near-infrared Spectrometer, being provided by ESA to serve as the Copernicus Sentinel-4 mission.

Explore further

Image: Anchor antenna
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Radio frequency model of Europe's future Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I) satellite (2019, July 3) retrieved 3 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-image-radio-frequency-europe-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The laws of thermodynamics and the Universe

1 hour ago

Where has all the methane gone?

10 hours ago

Frozen orbits of the moon

10 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

22 hours ago

What is responsible for the spinning of a galaxy?

Jul 02, 2019

How can an asteroid get caught at a Lagrange point without a "brake"?

Jul 01, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration