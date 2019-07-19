July 19, 2019 report

Researchers discover genome-wide variations in gene expression between male and female mammals

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

gender difference
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. has discovered genome-wide variations in gene expression between male and female mammals. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their RNA sequencing studies in several types of mammals and what they found.

Physiological differences between mammalian genders are quite often easy to spot—in addition to organs involved in reproduction, there are skeletal and facial hair differences, as well as height differences. Prior research and anecdotal evidence has also suggested there may be some differences in the way the brain works. But what about variations in ? The researchers in this new effort report that very little research has been done in this area, which is a problem—recent studies have shown that there are many -based health issues. Women are more likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases, for example. And men are more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases.

To understand why such differences exist, medical scientists need to better understand gender-based variations in the genome. To learn more about gender-based gene expression, the researchers sequenced the RNA of both genders of four non-human mammals: rats, mice, macaques and dogs. As part of their efforts, they tested different tissues in each of the animals to ensure that each germ layer was represented. They also sequenced tissue from all of the most prominent organs. They then compared what they found to similar data collected from stored in the Genotype Tissue Expression Consortium database.

The researchers found examples of hundreds of conserved gender-biased gene expressions in each tissue. As just one example, they found that 12 percent of the gender differences related to average height in humans could be attributed to conserved gender-biased gene expression. They note that such findings are significant because they prove that gender biases in gene can lead directly to differences in traits.

The researchers also found evidence that suggested such gender-biased gene expressions came about relatively recently, evolutionarily speaking. They suggest this finding indicates that researchers need to pay particular attention to such differences when using non-human models to study gender-based differences in humans.

Explore further

Researchers find an evolutionarily preserved signature in the primate brain
More information: Sahin Naqvi et al. Conservation, acquisition, and functional impact of sex-biased gene expression in mammals, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw7317
Journal information: Science

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Researchers discover genome-wide variations in gene expression between male and female mammals (2019, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-genome-wide-variations-gene-male-female.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
183 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is de-extinction of dinosaurs theoretically possible?

5 hours ago

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

6 hours ago

The "randomness" of evolution

7 hours ago

Is there vaccine non-effectiveness?

16 hours ago

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 17, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 17, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration