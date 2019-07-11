July 11, 2019

Preventing colorectal cancer and stillbirths

by Canadian Light Source

Preventing colorectal cancer and stillbirths
Dr. Kirsten Wolthers working in a laboratory. Credit: Canadian Light Source

Characterizing a tiny protein—determining its shape and what it does—was the first step taken by Dr. Kirsten Wolthers and her colleagues in their effort to learn more about a very common molecule that is implicated in a wide range of human ailments.

Wolthers used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan to study flavodoxin. This is produced by all sorts of bacteria and some algae, she explained, including the bacteria associated with influenza, H. pylori, E. coli and even appendicitis.

Of particular interest to the associate professor from the University of British Columbia is the flavodoxin produced by Fusobacterium nucleatum, an found naturally in the human mouth that plays a role in and gingivitis.

"What makes it so interesting is that what's been emerging in the last 10 years or so are links between F. nucleatum and colorectal cancer and pre-term or stillbirths," she said. In some studies, mice given oral F. nucleatum have shown a higher-than-normal incidence of pre-term births. Because flavodoxin is known to be essential for the lifecycle of the bacteria, it is seen as a potential target for a controlling growth of the bacterium.

"The question we asked was, can we find a chemical molecule that will bind to the flavodoxin to block its function and inhibit the growth of the bacteria?"

Using X-ray diffraction techniques at the CLS, the researchers were able to generate diffraction patterns they could piece together to build a complete image of the protein. They then compared the flavodoxin produced by F. nucleatum to the flavodoxin produced by other kinds of bacteria. The work was published in the journal Protein Science.

"What we found was that its characteristics were typical of the flavodoxin you'd find associated with other bacteria, but with small variations," Wolthers said. The role of the protein is to act like a conduit, passing electrons from one protein to another but for some reason, the flavodoxin produced by F. nucleatum has less affinity for those electrons.

Wolthers said her work with flavodoxin was just the first step on a long research road which will include looking at various enzymes produced by F. nucleatum to also determine their function relative to the bacteria, again with the aim of using them as drug targets to disrupt the growth.

There are many applications for this research and, in years to come, she hopes for the creation of a drug treatment that can be combined with chemotherapy "to improve outcomes for colorectal cancer patients."

Explore further

How a common oral bacteria makes colon cancer more deadly
More information: Robert G. Mothersole et al. Structural insight into the high reduction potentials observed for Fusobacterium nucleatum flavodoxin, Protein Science (2019). DOI: 10.1002/pro.3661
Provided by Canadian Light Source
Citation: Preventing colorectal cancer and stillbirths (2019, July 11) retrieved 11 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-colorectal-cancer-stillbirths.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How About Booger Problems in Reaction Stoichiometry

3 hours ago

Doubt about calculating the solubility of lamivudine (3TC)

Jul 09, 2019

Mixing Substances

Jul 08, 2019

Selection of Flocculant for Industrial Wastewater Clarification

Jul 07, 2019

Molten ammonium nitrate

Jul 04, 2019

Styrene to inert Hydrogen and inert Carbon

Jul 01, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration