The Canadian Light Source (CLS) is a third-generation 2.9 GeV synchrotron located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It opened on October 22, 2004 after three years of construction and cost C$173.5 million. One of forty-two such facilities in the world, it occupies a footprint the size of a football field on the grounds of the University of Saskatchewan. The CLS, which is the only synchrotron in Canada, is operated by CLS Inc. a not-for-profit corporation owned by the University of Saskatchewan.

Address
Saskatoon, Canada, Canada
Website
http://www.lightsource.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Light_Source

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Canadian Light Source

Team using AI finds a cheaper way to make green hydrogen

Researchers at the University of Toronto are using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific breakthroughs in the search for sustainable energy. They have used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 29, 2024

0

146

Newly discovered protein stops DNA damage

Researchers from Western University have discovered a protein that has the never-before-seen ability to stop DNA damage in its tracks. The finding could provide the foundation for developing everything from vaccines against ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 15, 2024

3

562

Finding solutions to problem of clumping in potash-based products

When powdered products like sugar, salt, or instant coffee are exposed to moisture, they form clumps and become much harder to use. The same thing happens to potash-based fertilizers and other potash products, where clumping ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 24, 2024

0

0

Researchers develop tuneable anti-counterfeiting material

Counterfeiters are becoming increasingly more sophisticated in forging everything from diplomas and currency to medications and artwork. While protective measures such as luminescent markings (which glow under ultraviolet ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 24, 2024

0

95

