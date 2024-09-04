The Canadian Light Source (CLS) is a third-generation 2.9 GeV synchrotron located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It opened on October 22, 2004 after three years of construction and cost C$173.5 million. One of forty-two such facilities in the world, it occupies a footprint the size of a football field on the grounds of the University of Saskatchewan. The CLS, which is the only synchrotron in Canada, is operated by CLS Inc. a not-for-profit corporation owned by the University of Saskatchewan.

Address Saskatoon, Canada, Canada Website http://www.lightsource.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Light_Source

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

