Soil treated with organic fertilizers stores more carbon, study finds
With carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere increasing in recent decades, there is a growing urgency to find strategies for capturing and holding carbon.
Ecology
Sep 4, 2024
4
128
Researchers at the University of Toronto are using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific breakthroughs in the search for sustainable energy. They have used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan ...
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 29, 2024
0
146
Imagine knowing your milk has gone bad without having to open your fridge. A technology called printed electronics could one day make innovations like this possible.
Analytical Chemistry
Aug 19, 2024
0
66
Researchers from Western University have discovered a protein that has the never-before-seen ability to stop DNA damage in its tracks. The finding could provide the foundation for developing everything from vaccines against ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Aug 15, 2024
3
562
When powdered products like sugar, salt, or instant coffee are exposed to moisture, they form clumps and become much harder to use. The same thing happens to potash-based fertilizers and other potash products, where clumping ...
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 24, 2024
0
0
Carbon in the atmosphere is a major driver of climate change. Now researchers from McGill University have designed a new catalyst for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into methane—a cleaner source of energy—using tiny ...
Materials Science
Jul 4, 2024
8
222
Counterfeiters are becoming increasingly more sophisticated in forging everything from diplomas and currency to medications and artwork. While protective measures such as luminescent markings (which glow under ultraviolet ...
Nanomaterials
Jun 24, 2024
0
95
Researchers are using the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan to study how enzymes found in all forms of life (called ribonucleases) can be modified to work to our advantage. This technology could have ...
Biotechnology
Jun 17, 2024
0
1
Oil spills, if not cleaned up quickly and effectively, can cause lasting damage to marine and coastal environments. That's why a team of North American researchers are developing a new sponge-like material that is not only ...
Analytical Chemistry
May 28, 2024
0
163
Millet, the grain, is having a moment. The United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. And last September, leaders at the G20 Summit in India were treated to a smorgasbord of dishes and desserts all made ...
Molecular & Computational biology
May 23, 2024
0
6