Video: What is the chemistry behind ringworm?
Did you know that ringworm is not actually a worm?
This week on Reactions, find out what ringworm is; how the culprit feeds on your skin, hair and nails; and how to not be its next meal:
Explore further
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: What is the chemistry behind ringworm? (2019, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-video-chemistry-ringworm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more