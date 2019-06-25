June 25, 2019

UK car sector warns of £70m daily cost on Brexit no-deal

Britain's car sector fears it could lose 70 million a year in a no-deal Brexit
Britain's car sector fears it could lose 70 million a year in a no-deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit could cost UK-based carmakers up to £70 million ($89 million, 78 million euros) daily through delays to production, the country's auto sector warned Tuesday.

The industry, featuring a number of foreign carmakers including Ford, Honda and Nissan, could be hit to the tune of £50,000 a minute in a , the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimated in an industry report.

"Automotive matters to UK trade and to the economy, and... if the right choices are made, a bright future is possible," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said in a speech to the industry body's annual conference in London.

"However, no-deal remains the clear and present danger. We are already seeing the consequences of uncertainty, the fear of no-deal."

Hawes added: "The next PM's first job in office must be to secure a deal that maintains frictionless trade because, for our , no-deal is not an option and we don't have the luxury of time."

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson and his successor Jeremy Hunt are battling to replace Theresa May as and leader of the ruling Conservatives after she failed to get her Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

Favourite Johnson insists that the UK could exit the EU on the new October 31 deadline without a deal being struck with Brussels.

Hunt has said he is also willing to accept a "no deal" departure but is prepared to delay Brexit briefly if negotiations look like they might produce a compromise.

Both men are however hoping to renegotiate the divorce May struck with the EU last year.

Explore further

UK car output crashes on Brexit-induced shutdowns

© 2019 AFP

Citation: UK car sector warns of £70m daily cost on Brexit no-deal (2019, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-uk-car-sector-70m-daily.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interval between double sonic booms.

3 hours ago

What is our understanding of dark matter?

15 hours ago

Electromagnet Levitation, stationary hoverboard - How?

19 hours ago

Direct polar radiation increases as...

Jun 23, 2019

If pressure decreases, does temperature then decrease?

Jun 22, 2019

How does a massless photon impart force?

Jun 21, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration