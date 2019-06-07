Researchers spot ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters
by Bob Yirka , Phys.org
An international team of researchers has found evidence of a ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their find and how it fits into cosmological theory.
The work began with results from prior studies reporting that some galaxy clusters have magnetic fields. They chose to focus on two of them, Abell 0399 and Abell 0401, which prior research had shown were in the process of merging. At present, they are still approximately 10 million light years apart. To learn more about the two galaxy clusters, the researchers made use of LoFar, a low-frequency radio telescope that is actually made up of 25,000 antennas spread across 51 locations. Their plan was to learn more about the filaments between the clusters. Filaments are extremely long strands of gases that exist in the empty parts of space—taken together, they make up what is known as the cosmic web.
The researchers report evidence in the filaments of a band of radiation known as a synchrotron emission—a type of illumination that is created by electrons moving through a magnetic field. The researchers report that the magnetic field stretched all the way from one of the galaxy clusters to the other, following a filament between them.
The finding is the first example of a magnetic field extending between galaxy clusters and raises the question of whether it is a common occurrence or if they just happened to stumble onto something rare. It also raises the question of where the electrons came from—computer simulations showed that shock waves generated by the merging action of the two galaxies could not have generated enough emissions to account for observations. The researchers plan to look for more radio bridges, but do not expect such research will get underway until the next generation LoFar goes online—called the Square Kilometer Array, it will represent not only the largest telescope in the world, but a means for taking a much closer look at filaments and possibly other magnetic fields stretching across vast areas of space.
Citation:
Researchers spot ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters (2019, June 7)
retrieved 7 June 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-ridge-radio-emissions-galaxy-clusters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Researchers spot ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
And now citing the same ignoramuses they chide as not knowing what science is.
Plasma!, folks! It's all scientifical and stuff!
[I like magnets. There's lots of youTube vids with guys doing amazing things with magnets...]
Willful ignorance is where you hang your hat.
From the abstract;
"We observed a ridge of radio emission connecting the merging galaxy clusters Abell 0399 and Abell 0401 with the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope network at 140 megahertz. This emission requires a population of relativistic electrons and a magnetic field located in a filament between the two galaxy clusters."
i.e., an electric current.
I was referring to another article where the terminology was used by another poster.
https://phys.org/...ark.html
I just find it so much easier to reserve double-quoting for exact strings in immediate articles, or clearly referenced source-articles therefrom, and fizz·org comments therefrom.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more