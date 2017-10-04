Unexpected phenomenon in a merger of a cluster of galaxies

October 5, 2017
Astronomical airplane trails do not fade but lighten up
A galaxy (in orange) moves to the left and leaves a gas trail. The trail seems to extinguish slowly, but lightens up again near the second, white-yellow galaxy. Most white dots in the image are complete galaxies. Credit: Leiden University

An international team of astronomers led by Francesco de Gasperin has witnessed a gas tail of a galaxy that slowly extinguished, but then reignited. It is unclear where the energy for the rejuvenation comes from. The researchers have published their findings in Science Advances.

The astronomers were investigating Abell 1033. This is a that consists of two smaller, merging clusters. Abell 1033 is located in the northern constellation of Leo Minor (near Ursa Major). Clusters of are the largest structures in the universe. They can contain hundreds to thousands of galaxies similar to the Milky Way. Smaller clusters can merge together to form a larger cluster.

The astronomers observed that an individual galaxy in one cluster of Abell 1033 left a of gas as it traveled through the other cluster. On an astronomical scale, such a trail resembles the trail of coloured smoke behind a stunt plane.

The astronomers had expected that the gas trail, like the ones behind a stunt plane, would slowly die and eventually disappear. To their astonishment, they saw that the end of the gas trail was brighter than the middle.

"This was totally unexpected," says Francesco de Gasperin. "As these clouds of electrons radiate away their energy over time, they should become fainter and disappear. Instead, in this case, after more than a hundred million years, the tail of electrons is brightly glowing."

There is no precise explanation for the phenomenon, yet. It seems that the trail brightens near the centre of the other cluster of galaxies. De Gasperin says, "Part of the energy released in the merger event must have been transferred to rejuvenate the cloud of electrons."

The research on merging clusters of galaxies is complicated because astronomers only see a snapshot of the process that in total takes billions of years. In addition to that, the telescopes that are needed for the investigation have to receive signals with extremely low frequencies.

The astronomers combined data from the Indian Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope and LOFAR, the Low Frequency Array. LOFAR was designed and built by the Dutch research institute ASTRON. The telescope consists of thousands of antennas spread across eight countries. The heart of LOFAR is in Drenthe in the north-east of the Netherlands.

"It's like being among the last explorers. As soon as we move into uncharted territories, or in this case, unexplored frequencies, our universe is still full of surprises," says De Gasperin. "And this is just a first step. Much is still to be done to understand the complexity of , and find what is lurking at low radio frequencies."

Explore further: Image: Hubble catches galaxies swarmed by star clusters

More information: Francesco de Gasperin et al. Gentle reenergization of electrons in merging galaxy clusters, Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1701634

Related Stories

Image: Hubble catches galaxies swarmed by star clusters

October 2, 2017

In the center of a rich cluster of galaxies located in the direction of the constellation of Coma Berenices, lies a galaxy surrounded by a swarm of star clusters. NGC 4874 is a giant elliptical galaxy, about ten times larger ...

Colliding galaxy cluster unravelled

May 24, 2012

An international team of astronomers has used the International LOFAR Telescope from ASTRON, the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, to study the formation of the galaxy cluster Abell 2256.

Researchers explain mystery of 'banging' galaxy clusters

June 6, 2017

Two galaxy clusters in the process of merging created a layer of surprisingly hot gas between them that University of Colorado Boulder astronomers believe is from turbulence caused by banging into each other at supersonic ...

A lot of galaxies need guarding in this NASA Hubble view

May 4, 2017

Much like the eclectic group of space rebels in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has some amazing superpowers, specifically when it comes to observing innumerable galaxies flung ...

Recommended for you

The super-Earth that came home for dinner

October 5, 2017

It might be lingering bashfully on the icy outer edges of our solar system, hiding in the dark, but subtly pulling strings behind the scenes: stretching out the orbits of distant bodies, perhaps even tilting the entire solar ...

Unexpected phenomenon in a merger of a cluster of galaxies

October 5, 2017

An international team of astronomers led by Francesco de Gasperin has witnessed a gas tail of a galaxy that slowly extinguished, but then reignited. It is unclear where the energy for the rejuvenation comes from. The researchers ...

Surface helium detonation spells end for white dwarf

October 4, 2017

An international team of researchers has found evidence that the brightest stellar explosions in our Universe could be triggered by helium nuclear detonation near the surface of a white dwarf star. Using Hyper Suprime-Cam ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Chris_Reeve
1 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
Article: "An international team of astronomers led by Francesco de Gasperin has witnessed a gas tail of a galaxy that slowly extinguished, but then reignited. It is unclear where the energy for the rejuvenation comes from."

It's akin to asking why the wires in your home don't disappear when you shut the power off. We can see from both the laboratory and our own solar system that plasma filaments can switch between glow and dark modes. The power comes from the fact that they are transmission lines.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.