June 4, 2019

Using population genetics, scientists confirm origins of root rot in Michigan ornamentals

by American Phytopathological Society

plant roots
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Floriculture, the growing of flowering and ornamental plants for gardens and floristry, is an economically important industry in Michigan, which ranks third in the United States for the wholesale value of floriculture products. The health of these crops is threatened by many diseases, including Pythium ultimum, a water mold that infects the roots of popular plants including poinsettia and geranium. The mold results in plant stunting, reduced plant quality, and root and crown rot. Despite educated efforts to improve control of this pathogen, root rot occurs annually for many growers.

To improve , a team of scientists used to gain insight into root rot of floriculture crops. They developed a set of small repetitive sections of DNA, known as simple sequence repeats (SSRs), to analyze root rot pathogen populations from various Michigan greenhouses and found that these populations were similar regardless of the plant type, growing season, or location.

There is a continuous exchange of plant materials, such as seedlings and cuttings, among greenhouses throughout Michigan. This study confirmed for the first time that the root rot pathogen is likely moved unnoticed within the state via infected as early symptoms of root rot are easily overlooked. By using SSRs, scientists were able to confirm that the same root rot pathogen populations were responsible for all plants tested over a two-year period.

This research reveals the necessity for new strategies to eradicate this pathogen from greenhouses as current control strategies are not effective and the pathogen has developed a resistance to a popular fungicide. The scientists recommend greenhouse growers focus on improving scouting of all incoming plant material to prevent the root rot from entering their growing environment. On a broader scale, they recommend multi-faceted control strategies to delay or reduce the occurrence of fungicide-resistant populations.

Explore further

Plants and the art of microbial maintenance
More information: Johanna Del Castillo Múnera et al, Population Structure of Pythium ultimum from Greenhouse Floral Crops in Michigan, Plant Disease (2018). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-03-18-0394-RE
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Using population genetics, scientists confirm origins of root rot in Michigan ornamentals (2019, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-population-genetics-scientists-root-michigan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

21 hours ago

Sleeping too long or too much causes cancer? (and other questions)

22 hours ago

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism !?!

Jun 02, 2019

Can a forest die?

Jun 02, 2019

RAPD - close proximity of primers

Jun 01, 2019

Why are Tardigrades so small?

May 31, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration