June 28, 2019 feature

Optimal quantum computation linked to gravity

by Lisa Zyga , Phys.org

Optimal quantum computation linked to gravity
Credit: Anni Roenkae, pexels.com

Information and gravity may seem like completely different things, but one thing they have in common is that they can both be described in the framework of geometry. Building on this connection, a new paper suggests that the rules for optimal quantum computation are set by gravity.

Physicists Paweł Caputa at Kyoto University and Javier Magan at the Instituto Balseiro, Centro Atómico de Bariloche in Argentina have published their paper on the link between and gravity in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

In the field of , one of the main ideas is minimizing the cost (in terms of computational resources) to solve a problem. In 2006, Michael Nielsen demonstrated that, when viewed in the context of differential geometry, computational costs can be estimated by distances. This means that minimizing computational costs is equivalent to finding minimal "geodesics," which are the shortest possible distances between two points on a curved surface.

As this geometric perspective is very similar to the concepts used to describe gravity, Nielsen's results have led researchers to investigate possible connections between computational complexity and gravity. But the work is challenging, and researchers are still trying to figure out basic questions such as how to define "complexity" in holographic models related to , in particular, conformal field theory. Currently there are many different proposals for laying the foundations in this area.

The main purpose of the new paper is to bring these different ideas together by proposing a universal description of complexity that depends only on a single quantity (central charge). This leads to the discovery of connections between complexity and concepts in (quantum) gravity which, in turn, leads to interesting implications such as the possibility that gravity governs the rules for optimal quantum computation.

"Recently, quantum computation theorists (including Nielsen) put forward the idea that the complexity of quantum circuits can be estimated by the length of the shortest geodesic in the 'complexity geometry of unitary transformations,'" Caputa told Phys.org. "We showed that, in two-dimensional conformal field theories with quantum gates given by the energy-momentum tensor, the 'length' of such geodesics is computed by (the action of) two-dimensional gravity.

"Finding the minimal length on the complexity geometry, in our setup, is equivalent to solving the equations of gravity. This is what we meant by gravity setting rules for optimal computations in 2-D conformal field theories."

This perspective suggests that gravity could be useful in estimating computational complexity and identifying the most efficient computational methods for solving problems.

"The notion of complexity of a certain task tells us how difficult it is to perform it using our available tools," Magan said. "In the quantum theory of computation, this notion is generalized to the complexity of quantum circuits built out from quantum gates. Estimating it is in general a difficult problem.

"We showed that there are families of quantum systems where the complexity of certain universal tasks is well estimated using classical gravity (general relativity). Over the years, using holography and Anti-de Sitter/conformal field theories, we have been learning that gravity is intimately related to quantum information. The lesson from our findings is that may also teach us how to perform quantum in physical systems in the most efficient way."

Explore further

Researchers demonstrate constraints on symmetries from holography
More information: Paweł Caputa and Javier M. Magan. "Quantum Computation as Gravity." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.231302
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Optimal quantum computation linked to gravity (2019, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-optimal-quantum-linked-gravity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interval between double sonic booms

3 hours ago

Detectable wavelengths of light at the surface of the Earth

21 hours ago

What subfields does semiconductor physics comprise?

23 hours ago

Do rocks have energy?

Jun 27, 2019

Is computational Physics a hard major?

Jun 26, 2019

What is the difference between 1/2 wavelength and 2 overlapped wavelength? (pulsed laser autocorrelation)

Jun 26, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Spaced out Engineer
3 hours ago
Yet four-dimensional cosmological censor ship is still upheld when conditioning function on reduction and not unitarity. As analytic continuation shows, there is a singularity of a degree of freedom. Whether this is SU(1) or SU(3) remains and open question. Nature as subtle as she is, does not have to be the 11-dimensional mean. SU(3) mapped without an ontological SO(2), may not represent unbound SU(2) and yet it too is exclusive of certain configurations of ontological representation. We should not exclude othonormality, yet it is too simple to accept. We should not exclude isotropy for the need of distinguish-ability, but then such a free degree is held. The return of but one chosen from PCT due to free parameters leads the far side of flop back to the serene, but the accident is the prior of dimensiality. It seems reciprocity cannot do it without the integers.
The tipping point being, work or complexity. Accidental substrate or psychologically effective, but still useful? Modal.
0
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
32 minutes ago
So.... where are ya goin' with that?
Seems you've discovered a world of esoteric jargonality...
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration