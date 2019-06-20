Mother sperm whale and baby dead in fishing net off Italy
A mother sperm whale and its baby have died after becoming tangled in a fishing net in the Tyrrhenian Sea off Italy's western coast, an Italian environmental group reported Thursday.
The Marevivo group said the Italian Coast Guard had responded to the sighting and surmised that the mother, which measured 6 meters (nearly 20 feet), died while trying to free its baby. They were found 8 miles off the coast of Palmarola Island in the Lazio region. It said part of the fishing net was found in the mother whale's mouth while the baby while was completely covered by it.
"The death of these two giants of the sea is a loss for our natural heritage, but knowing that what happened is our fault makes it even more tragic," said Marevivo President Rosalba Giugni. "Changing our behavior is not enough. We need to change our beliefs in order to understand and to actually feel that when we harm the environment, we do it to ourselves."
The deaths come after an 8-meter (26-foot) pregnant sperm whale was found dead on a Sardinian beach in March with 22 kilograms (48 1/2 pounds) of plastic in its belly.
Environmentalists say plastic is one of the greatest threats to marine life and has killed at least five other whales that had ingested large amounts of it over the last two years from Europe to Asia.
Citation:
Mother sperm whale and baby dead in fishing net off Italy (2019, June 20)
retrieved 20 June 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-mother-sperm-whale-baby-dead.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Mother sperm whale and baby dead in fishing net off Italy
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more