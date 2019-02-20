Indonesians clean up the beach one sandal at a time

February 21, 2019
The yearly campaign kicked into action after rubbish was getting trapped in the fishing nets of locals
The yearly campaign kicked into action after rubbish was getting trapped in the fishing nets of locals

Hundreds of people sifted through a vast wasteland of rubbish strewn across a beach in Indonesia on Thursday, underscoring the Southeast Asian archipelago's mammoth marine waste problem

Some 200 students, and locals scoured a beach on the southern tip of Sumatra island, picking up rubbish as they waded through heaps of plastic, discarded flip flops and other debris.

In just over three hours, the group collected an eye-watering 30 tonnes of rubbish from the coast in Lampung province.

The yearly campaign first kicked into action in 2010 after huge amounts of rubbish were getting trapped in the fishing nets of locals who made their living off the sea.

Most of the detritus had flowed in from the provincial capital.

Other rubbish clearing campaigns have popped up across Indonesia, the world's second biggest contributor to marine debris after China.

In holiday hotspot Bali, the problem has become so bad that officials declared a "garbage emergency" two years ago after a stretch of coast was swamped with rubbish.

In just over three hours, the group collected an eye-watering 30 tonnes of rubbish
In just over three hours, the group collected an eye-watering 30 tonnes of rubbish

Last year, a was found dead in a off Sulawesi island with 115 plastic cups and 25 in its stomach.

The archipelago of some 17,000 islands has pledged to reduce marine plastic waste by 70 percent by 2025.

Indonesia is the world's second biggest contributor to marine debris after China
Indonesia is the world's second biggest contributor to marine debris after China

Explore further: Indonesian island clean-up nets 40 tons of rubbish daily

Related Stories

Diver films rubbish wasteland in Bali waters

March 8, 2018

Millions of tourists are drawn to Bali's palm-fringed scenery and rich marine life, but a British diver has released stark footage highlighting a growing problem in its famously crystal-clear waters: plastic rubbish.

Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach

November 21, 2018

A dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups, bottles and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists ...

Recommended for you

In small groups, people follow high-performing leaders

February 21, 2019

While the "wisdom of the crowd" shapes the behavior of large groups of people, less is known about small-group dynamics and how individuals interact to make decisions, particularly when it comes to the emergence of leaders, ...

Researchers make coldest quantum gas of molecules

February 21, 2019

JILA researchers have made a long-lived, record-cold gas of molecules that follow the wave patterns of quantum mechanics instead of the strictly particle nature of ordinary classical physics. The creation of this gas boosts ...

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.