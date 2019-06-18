June 18, 2019

Rising methane may thwart efforts to avoid catastrophic climate change

by Nala Rogers, Inside Science, American Institute of Physics

cow farm
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

If the world were on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of less than 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, methane levels in the atmosphere would theoretically be dropping. Instead, they have been rising since 2007, and shooting up even faster since 2014. A perspective published in the journal Science discusses the potential causes and consequences of our planet's out-of-control methane.

Methane decays in the atmosphere faster than does, but it is a far more powerful greenhouse gas. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a molecule of methane will cause 28-36 times more warming than a molecule of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Recent data shows that methane concentrations in the atmosphere have risen from about 1,775 parts per billion in 2006 to 1,850 parts per billion in 2017.

The emissions targets in the Paris Agreement were based largely on data from the 1990s and early 2000s, when methane levels were flatter, said Sara Mikaloff Fletcher, a with New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Wellington and first author of the new article. The only emissions scenario that achieves Paris Agreement goals in assumes that methane levels have been declining since 2010, when in fact they have been rising since 2007, she said. There may be other ways of keeping climate change under 2 degrees Celsius, but they would involve compensating for rising methane with more drastic cuts to other greenhouse gases.

Scientists aren't sure why methane levels are rising. A 2017 study attributes about half of the increase to cows and other ruminant livestock, which burp methane as they digest food. Another contributing factor could be that people are releasing more fossil fuel emissions while burning less wood and other biomass.

In Mikaloff Fletcher's view, the most alarming possibilities are the ones we have little control over. Rising temperatures could be triggering wetlands to release more methane, and changes in atmospheric chemistry could be slowing the rate at which breaks down.

More information: Sara E. Mikaloff Fletcher et al. Rising methane: A new climate challenge, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aax1828
Journal information: Science

Provided by Inside Science, American Institute of Physics

This story is republished courtesy of Inside Science. Read the original story here. Used with permission. Inside Science is an editorially independent news service of the American Institute of Physics.

Citation: Rising methane may thwart efforts to avoid catastrophic climate change (2019, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-methane-thwart-efforts-catastrophic-climate.html
EyeNStein
53 minutes ago
Or it could be from decomposition of methane ice as arctic oceans and permafrosts warm up. (But they don't want to confirm that one yet, as its a dangerous positive feedback factor in GW.)
They are also very quiet over the many, many years it takes for one years CO2 to get back to ground level and be absorbed by vegetation; as this factor also shortens the time we have to act on GW. (As any CO2 savings have a long delayed action effect.)

These factors make 2050 deadlines ridiculous, and make adding new airport runways and ongoing oil prospecting look suicidal.

The 'L' in the Drake equation; for the lifetime of a technical civilisation is looking shorter in our case: And may explain why SETI hasn't found any other intelligences yet: Greed, stupidity and environmental blindness may be common in the galaxy.
